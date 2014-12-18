Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) is a tobacco holding company in the U.S. Its holdings include R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, American Snuff Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company and Niconovum. RAI is 42% owned by the U.K.'s British American Tobacco. In 2013, Reynolds American's operating companies sold about 26% of all cigarettes sold in the US. The company was founded in 2004, and is based in Winston-Salem, NC. Reynolds American is largely affected by a global consumer preference shift away from cigarette usage. As well, Reynolds American is also affected by the deterioration of its brands, as it continues to lose market share in the U.S. cigarette retail market. Reynolds American has been paying dividends since 2004, and has been increasing them consecutively annually since then. Reynolds American pays its dividends quarterly.