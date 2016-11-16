Best Dividend Stocks
Valero Energy Partners LP

Stock

VLP

Price as of:

$42.24 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
i
Valero Energy Partners LP(VLP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Valero Energy Partners LP by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP)

VLP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $2.95

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VLP DARS™ Rating

VLP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,685,400

Open Price

$42.25

Day's Range

$42.23 - $42.25

Previous Close

$42.24

52 week low / high

$33.25 - $48.66

Percent off 52 week high

-13.19%

VLP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VLP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VLP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VLP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-10-31

$0.551

2018-08-02

$0.551

2018-04-30

$0.5275

2018-02-02

$0.5075

2017-10-31

$0.48

2017-07-28

$0.455

2017-04-28

$0.4275

2017-01-31

$0.4065

2016-11-01

$0.385

2016-07-28

$0.365

2016-04-28

$0.34

2016-02-02

$0.32

2015-10-29

$0.3075

2015-07-30

$0.2925

2015-04-29

$0.2775

2015-02-03

$0.266

2014-10-29

$0.24

2014-07-30

$0.2225

2014-04-29

$0.2125

2014-01-29

$0.037

VLP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VLP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VLP

Dividend.com Premium

Metric

VLP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

VLP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.06%

3.14%

4years

VLP

VLP

VLP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VLP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

VLP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5510

2018-10-18

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5510

2018-07-23

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5275

2018-04-19

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2018-01-24

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2017-10-19

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2017-07-19

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4275

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4065

2017-01-20

2017-01-31

2017-02-02

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2016-10-24

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2016-07-21

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-04-21

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-01-25

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3075

2015-10-15

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2015-07-21

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2015-04-21

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2660

2015-01-26

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-10-14

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2014-07-15

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2014-04-17

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2014-01-21

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-12

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

VLP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

No company description available.

