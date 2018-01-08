Aetna
AET Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
AET Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
AET Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Royal Bank of Canada Leads 54 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
There are 54 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 22nd.
News
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Leads 65 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 15 major stocks going ex-dividend this week out of a total...
News
Oracle Leads 75 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 75 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, April 9.
News
AT&T Inc. Leads 73 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 73 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Jan 8.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Health Care Facilities Services
Additional Links:
Aetna Corp (AET) is one of the nation's leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving approximately 36.7 million people with information and resources. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, and medical management capabilities and health care management services for Medicaid plans. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut. Aetna is largely affected by health care regulation, as well as insurance regulations. Aetna has been paying dividends since 1993 and has increased them consecutively annually since 2011. Aetna pays dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$64.36
$0.84
1.322%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$33.55
$0.50
1.513%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$39.01
$0.45
1.167%
$50.08
$2.57
5.409%
$3.32
$0.01
0.302%
$0.06
$0.01
20.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
AET Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover