Hercules Technology Growth Capital
Hercules Technology Growth Capital
Company Profile
Company Overview
Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) - this company is a private equity, venture capital, and venture debt firm specializing in providing debt and equity to privately held venture capital and private equity backed companies and select publicly-traded companies. It is also a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The firm offers growth capital to companies at all stages of development and specializes in venture debt in the forms of senior and subordinated working capital loans, senior revolving loans and bridge loans, venture leasing, and select direct equity capital. It also provides private equity financing for recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, spin-off transactions, mergers and acquisitions, public to private financings, and PIPEs. The firm prefers to invest in technology and life sciences related companies. In the technology sub-sectors, the firm seek companies characterized by products or services that require advanced technologies, including computer software and hardware, networking systems, semiconductors, semiconductor capital equipment, information technology infrastructure, Internet consumer and business services, telecommunications, telecommunications equipment, media, and life sciences. Within the life sciences sub-sector, it focuses on medical devices, bio-pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health care services, and information systems companies. The firm provides growth capital between $1 million and $30 million and can underwrite transactions up to $40 million. It also co-invests with other private equity firms. Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc. was founded in December 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California with additional offices across United States.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$26.29
-$0.01
-0.038%
$14.69
-$0.11
-0.743%
$137.06
-$0.21
-0.153%
$9.94
$0.12
1.222%
$27.10
$0.14
0.519%
$98.68
-$0.12
-0.121%
$2.00
-$0.05
-2.439%
$4.37
$0.03
0.691%
$20.90
-$0.09
-0.429%
