UMB Financial
Compare UMBF to Popular Dividend Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
UMBF Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
UMBF Payout History (Paid and Declared)
UMBF Dividend Growth
3.42%
|
22.22%
|
32.97%
|
70.42%
|
202.50%
|
1
Trade UMBF using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading UMBF's upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading UMBF's dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
V.F. Corporation Increases Dividend by 10.87%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major securities, out of 20, that...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
UMBF Financial- (UMBF)-offers a range of banking and financial services in the United States. It provides commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, and loan syndication services; and asset based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, private and public placement of senior debt, and merger and acquisition consulting. As of April 24, 2007, it owned and operated 138 banking centers throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Colorado, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Arizona. UMB Financial was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.
