Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

The Texas Instruments world headquarters

News

Texas Instruments and Aon Plc Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar Oct 26, 2020

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 26. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Thursday, October 15.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
TXN Texas Instruments Inc. 139.73 1.02 10/29/2020 2.67% -2.14%
AON Aon PLC 49.29 0.46 10/30/2020 0.88% -10.67%
BMO Bank of Montreal 39.54 0.80 10/30/2020 5.22% -23.25%
EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 38.18 0.45 10/29/2020 10.40% -40.14%
FRC First Republic Bank 21.62 0.20 10/28/2020 0.66% -2.46%
CAG Conagra Brands Inc. 18.46 0.28 10/30/2020 2.92% -3.94%
HAS Hasbro, Inc. 11.90 0.68 10/30/2020 3.17% -29.45%
ALLY Ally Financial Inc. 10.42 0.19 10/29/2020 2.75% -16.41%
AOS A. O. Smith Corp. 9.01 0.26 10/29/2020 1.87% -3.82%
AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 7.88 0.12 10/29/2020 10.26% -27.84%
CASY Casey's General Stores Inc. 6.77 0.32 10/30/2020 0.70% -1.76%
STAG Stag Industrial Inc. 4.92 0.12 10/29/2020 4.43% -3.20%
PAA Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 4.90 0.18 10/29/2020 10.59% -66.04%
PNM PNM Resources Inc. 3.66 0.31 10/30/2020 2.68% -18.15%
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 1.42 0.48 10/29/2020 4.08% -39.83%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated 139.73 4.08 1.02 10/29/2020 2.67% -2.14%
Lowest Market Cap LCUT Lifetime Brands Inc 0.22 0.17 0.04 10/30/2020 1.60% -8.30%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield GEL Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock 0.58 0.60 0.15 10/29/2020 12.66% -78.74%
Lowest Dividend Yield CSWI CSW Industrials Inc 1.28 0.54 0.14 10/29/2020 0.63% -0.46%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High GEL Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock 0.58 0.60 0.15 10/29/2020 12.66% -78.74%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High CSWI CSW Industrials Inc 1.28 0.54 0.14 10/29/2020 0.63% -0.46%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

Popular Articles

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X