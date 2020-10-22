News
Conagra Brands and Texas Instruments Increase Dividend
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 26. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Thursday, October 15.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|TXN
|Texas Instruments Inc.
|139.73
|1.02
|10/29/2020
|2.67%
|-2.14%
|AON
|Aon PLC
|49.29
|0.46
|10/30/2020
|0.88%
|-10.67%
|BMO
|Bank of Montreal
|39.54
|0.80
|10/30/2020
|5.22%
|-23.25%
|EPD
|Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|38.18
|0.45
|10/29/2020
|10.40%
|-40.14%
|FRC
|First Republic Bank
|21.62
|0.20
|10/28/2020
|0.66%
|-2.46%
|CAG
|Conagra Brands Inc.
|18.46
|0.28
|10/30/2020
|2.92%
|-3.94%
|HAS
|Hasbro, Inc.
|11.90
|0.68
|10/30/2020
|3.17%
|-29.45%
|ALLY
|Ally Financial Inc.
|10.42
|0.19
|10/29/2020
|2.75%
|-16.41%
|AOS
|A. O. Smith Corp.
|9.01
|0.26
|10/29/2020
|1.87%
|-3.82%
|AGNC
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|7.88
|0.12
|10/29/2020
|10.26%
|-27.84%
|CASY
|Casey's General Stores Inc.
|6.77
|0.32
|10/30/2020
|0.70%
|-1.76%
|STAG
|Stag Industrial Inc.
|4.92
|0.12
|10/29/2020
|4.43%
|-3.20%
|PAA
|Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
|4.90
|0.18
|10/29/2020
|10.59%
|-66.04%
|PNM
|PNM Resources Inc.
|3.66
|0.31
|10/30/2020
|2.68%
|-18.15%
|NWN
|Northwest Natural Holding Co.
|1.42
|0.48
|10/29/2020
|4.08%
|-39.83%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|TXN
|Texas Instruments Incorporated
|139.73
|4.08
|1.02
|10/29/2020
|2.67%
|-2.14%
|Lowest Market Cap
|LCUT
|Lifetime Brands Inc
|0.22
|0.17
|0.04
|10/30/2020
|1.60%
|-8.30%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|GEL
|Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock
|0.58
|0.60
|0.15
|10/29/2020
|12.66%
|-78.74%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|CSWI
|CSW Industrials Inc
|1.28
|0.54
|0.14
|10/29/2020
|0.63%
|-0.46%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|GEL
|Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock
|0.58
|0.60
|0.15
|10/29/2020
|12.66%
|-78.74%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|CSWI
|CSW Industrials Inc
|1.28
|0.54
|0.14
|10/29/2020
|0.63%
|-0.46%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
