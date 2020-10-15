News
Royal Bank of Canada and Colgate-Palmolive Go Ex-dividend This Week
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Shauvik Haldar Oct 19, 2020
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 19. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, October 16.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|LOW
|Lowe`s Companies Inc.
|134.29
|0.60
|10/20/2020
|1.36%
|-1.64%
|RY
|Royal Bank of Canada
|105.29
|0.81
|10/23/2020
|4.47%
|-10.93%
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|68.86
|0.44
|10/22/2020
|2.21%
|-0.84%
|PBA
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|11.98
|0.16
|10/22/2020
|8.63%
|-46.62%
|PNR
|Pentair PLC
|8.28
|0.19
|10/22/2020
|1.53%
|-1.34%
|WSM
|Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|8.17
|0.48
|10/22/2020
|2.01%
|-1.95%
|APA
|Apache Corp.
|3.54
|0.03
|10/21/2020
|1.02%
|-72.25%
|NVT
|nVent Electric PLC
|3.30
|0.18
|10/22/2020
|3.64%
|-32.42%
|EXG
|Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
|2.36
|0.06
|10/22/2020
|9.45%
|-15.03%
|ETY
|Eaton Vance Tax Managed Dividend Income Fund
|1.69
|0.08
|10/22/2020
|9.14%
|-14.41%
|EVT
|Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
|1.47
|0.15
|10/22/2020
|8.75%
|-24.79%
|LTC
|LTC Properties Inc
|1.37
|0.19
|10/21/2020
|6.43%
|-34.39%
|ETV
|Eaton Vance Tax Manaaged Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
|1.27
|0.11
|10/22/2020
|9.52%
|-10.66%
|ETG
|Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
|1.17
|0.10
|10/22/2020
|7.93%
|-19.30%
|ETW
|Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
|0.93
|0.07
|10/22/2020
|10.05%
|-18.40%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.
