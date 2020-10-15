Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

The Signing in front of the RBC Royal Bank

News

Royal Bank of Canada and Colgate-Palmolive Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar Oct 19, 2020

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 19. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, October 16.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
LOW Lowe`s Companies Inc. 134.29 0.60 10/20/2020 1.36% -1.64%
RY Royal Bank of Canada 105.29 0.81 10/23/2020 4.47% -10.93%
CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 68.86 0.44 10/22/2020 2.21% -0.84%
PBA Pembina Pipeline Corp. 11.98 0.16 10/22/2020 8.63% -46.62%
PNR Pentair PLC 8.28 0.19 10/22/2020 1.53% -1.34%
WSM Williams-Sonoma, Inc. 8.17 0.48 10/22/2020 2.01% -1.95%
APA Apache Corp. 3.54 0.03 10/21/2020 1.02% -72.25%
NVT nVent Electric PLC 3.30 0.18 10/22/2020 3.64% -32.42%
EXG Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund 2.36 0.06 10/22/2020 9.45% -15.03%
ETY Eaton Vance Tax Managed Dividend Income Fund 1.69 0.08 10/22/2020 9.14% -14.41%
EVT Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 1.47 0.15 10/22/2020 8.75% -24.79%
LTC LTC Properties Inc 1.37 0.19 10/21/2020 6.43% -34.39%
ETV Eaton Vance Tax Manaaged Buy-Write Opportunities Fund 1.27 0.11 10/22/2020 9.52% -10.66%
ETG Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund 1.17 0.10 10/22/2020 7.93% -19.30%
ETW Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund 0.93 0.07 10/22/2020 10.05% -18.40%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap LOW Lowe`s Companies Inc. 134.29 2.40 0.60 10/20/2020 1.36% -1.64%
Lowest Market Cap SM SM Energy Co. 0.17 0.02 0.01 10/22/2020 1.21% -87.74%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield PFLT Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.34 1.14 0.10 10/20/2020 13.19% -31.41%
Lowest Dividend Yield APA Apache Corp. 3.54 0.10 0.03 10/21/2020 1.02% -72.25%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High SM SM Energy Co. 0.17 0.02 0.01 10/22/2020 1.21% -87.74%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 68.86 1.76 0.44 10/22/2020 2.21% -0.84%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

Popular Articles

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X