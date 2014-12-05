Hasbro Inc.
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
HAS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
HAS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
8.54%
|
34.17%
|
57.99%
|
233.75%
|
1044.29%
|
6
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Leisure Products
Additional Links:
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is one of the world's oldest and largest toymakers. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes toys under the Hasbro, Playskool, Tonka, Tiger, Milton Bradley, Parker Brothers, Nerf, Tinkertoys and G.I. Joe brands. Hasbro was founded in 1923 and is based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Hasbro is largely affected by changing consumer interests, as many younger consumers move towards mobile apps and video games. As well, barriers to entry are low in the children’s entertainment industry and many new competitors have put pressure on Hasbro. Hasbro has been paying dividends since 1977, and has increased them annually since 2010. Hasbro pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$63.84
-$0.85
-1.314%
$1.60
$1.60
-23.077%
$0.30
$0.30
0.000%
$0.60
$0.30
100.000%
$1.25
$0.74
145.098%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$57.72
-$0.89
-1.519%
$14.99
-$0.09
-0.597%
$20.21
$0.11
0.547%
$5.05
$0.00
0.000%
