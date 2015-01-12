Northwest Natural Gas
Northwest Natural Gas
Compare NWN to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|12
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|14
NWN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
NWN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
NWN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.53%
|
1.60%
|
3.12%
|
18.91%
|
55.94%
|
15
Trade NWN using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading NWN’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading NWN’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
Pfizer, Costco and Morgan Stanley Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Costco, Sanofi SA and Morgan Stanley Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Lowe's Companies Inc. Leads 35 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Pfizer, Inc. Leads 109 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top 20 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats
Shauna O'Brien
|
This article highlights the highest yielding companies that have raised their dividend every...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Utility Networks
Additional Links:
Northwest Natural Gas- (NWN)-NW Natural is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and serves more than 655,000 residential and business customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. It is the largest independent natural gas utility in the Pacific Northwest. NW Natural is also among the fastest growing local distribution companies in the nation. The company has approximately $2.0 billion in total assets, which includes 16 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity within its service territory at Mist, Ore. NW Natural has increased its dividends paid on common stock for 52 consecutive years.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$154.51
$2.02
1.325%
$34.20
-$0.05
-0.146%
$8.10
$1.00
14.085%
$22.35
$1.84
8.971%
$29.81
$0.41
1.395%
$0.18
$0.18
-6.250%
$7.30
$0.00
0.000%
$34.90
$0.26
0.751%
$3.08
-$0.32
-9.412%
$35.25
-$0.55
-1.536%
