Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor and Philip Morris Go Ex-dividend This Week
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Shauvik Haldar Jun 15, 2020
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 15. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
This week’s list of securities include three dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary DARS rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, June 12.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. ADR
|285.57
|0.42
|6/18/2020
|5.17%
|-7.65%
|UNH
|UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|270.43
|1.25
|6/19/2020
|1.76%
|-9.72%
|AVGO
|Broadcom Inc.
|120.04
|3.25
|6/19/2020
|4.43%
|-9.45%
|AMT
|American Tower Corp.
|114.41
|1.10
|6/18/2020
|1.65%
|-4.15%
|PM
|Philip Morris International Inc.
|109.65
|1.17
|6/19/2020
|6.57%
|-21.90%
|AMX
|America Movil SAB de CV ADR
|59.82
|0.18
|6/17/2020
|2.70%
|-23.39%
|CB
|Chubb Ltd.
|56.73
|0.78
|6/18/2020
|2.57%
|-25.07%
|LRCX
|Lam Research Corp.
|41.30
|1.15
|6/16/2020
|1.63%
|-17.37%
|STM
|STMicroelectronics NV ADR
|23.65
|0.04
|6/22/2020
|0.67%
|-19.64%
|QSR
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|16.99
|0.52
|6/16/2020
|3.77%
|-29.83%
|TIF
|Tiffany & Co.
|14.46
|0.58
|6/19/2020
|1.94%
|-11.38%
|MPW
|Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|10.24
|0.27
|6/17/2020
|5.81%
|-20.21%
|HBAN
|Huntington Bancshares Inc.
|10.03
|0.15
|6/16/2020
|6.33%
|-36.72%
|CINF
|Cincinnati Financial Corp.
|9.81
|0.60
|6/16/2020
|4.09%
|-48.36%
|TTC
|Toro Co.
|7.21
|0.25
|6/19/2020
|1.50%
|-20.15%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|UNH
|UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|270.43
|5.00
|1.25
|06/19/2020
|1.76%
|-9.72%
|Lowest Market Cap
|BGH
|Barings Global Short Duratin High Yield Fund
|0.25
|1.63
|0.11
|06/19/2020
|10.20%
|-31.44%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|AINV
|Apollo Investment Corp.
|0.71
|1.80
|0.45
|06/17/2020
|17.66%
|-40.92%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|AAN
|Aaron's, Inc.
|2.94
|0.16
|0.04
|06/17/2020
|0.38%
|-44.63%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|TPB
|Turning Point Brands Inc.
|0.48
|0.20
|0.05
|06/18/2020
|0.83%
|-56.89%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|MIN
|MFS Intermediate Income Trust
|0.45
|0.37
|0.03
|06/16/2020
|8.73%
|-0.26%
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|Dividend Growth Years
|CB
|Chubb Ltd.
|56.73
|3.12
|0.78
|06/18/2020
|2.57%
|53
|CINF
|Cincinnati Financial Corp.
|9.81
|2.40
|0.60
|06/16/2020
|4.09%
|58
|FRT
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|6.84
|4.20
|1.05
|06/19/2020
|4.79%
|51
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.
