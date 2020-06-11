Welcome to Dividend.com
Broadcom sign at their offices in Silicon Valley

News

Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor and Philip Morris Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar Jun 15, 2020

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 15. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

This week’s list of securities include three dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.

Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary DARS rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, June 12.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. ADR 285.57 0.42 6/18/2020 5.17% -7.65%
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 270.43 1.25 6/19/2020 1.76% -9.72%
AVGO Broadcom Inc. 120.04 3.25 6/19/2020 4.43% -9.45%
AMT American Tower Corp. 114.41 1.10 6/18/2020 1.65% -4.15%
PM Philip Morris International Inc. 109.65 1.17 6/19/2020 6.57% -21.90%
AMX America Movil SAB de CV ADR 59.82 0.18 6/17/2020 2.70% -23.39%
CB Chubb Ltd. 56.73 0.78 6/18/2020 2.57% -25.07%
LRCX Lam Research Corp. 41.30 1.15 6/16/2020 1.63% -17.37%
STM STMicroelectronics NV ADR 23.65 0.04 6/22/2020 0.67% -19.64%
QSR Restaurant Brands International Inc. 16.99 0.52 6/16/2020 3.77% -29.83%
TIF Tiffany & Co. 14.46 0.58 6/19/2020 1.94% -11.38%
MPW Medical Properties Trust, Inc. 10.24 0.27 6/17/2020 5.81% -20.21%
HBAN Huntington Bancshares Inc. 10.03 0.15 6/16/2020 6.33% -36.72%
CINF Cincinnati Financial Corp. 9.81 0.60 6/16/2020 4.09% -48.36%
TTC Toro Co. 7.21 0.25 6/19/2020 1.50% -20.15%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 270.43 5.00 1.25 06/19/2020 1.76% -9.72%
Lowest Market Cap BGH Barings Global Short Duratin High Yield Fund 0.25 1.63 0.11 06/19/2020 10.20% -31.44%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield AINV Apollo Investment Corp. 0.71 1.80 0.45 06/17/2020 17.66% -40.92%
Lowest Dividend Yield AAN Aaron's, Inc. 2.94 0.16 0.04 06/17/2020 0.38% -44.63%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High TPB Turning Point Brands Inc. 0.48 0.20 0.05 06/18/2020 0.83% -56.89%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High MIN MFS Intermediate Income Trust 0.45 0.37 0.03 06/16/2020 8.73% -0.26%

Dividend Aristocrats

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) Dividend Growth Years
CB Chubb Ltd. 56.73 3.12 0.78 06/18/2020 2.57% 53
CINF Cincinnati Financial Corp. 9.81 2.40 0.60 06/16/2020 4.09% 58
FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust 6.84 4.20 1.05 06/19/2020 4.79% 51

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

