This company operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The companys UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services to national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services; health plans and care programs to beneficiaries of acute and long-term care Medicaid plans; and specialty benefits, such as dental, vision, life, and disability products. This segment serves through a network of 754,000 physicians and other health care professionals, and 5,400 hospitals. Its OptumHealth segment provides personalized health management services, decision support services, access to networks of care provider specialists, well-being solutions, behavioral health management solutions, financial services, and clinical services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery system. The companys OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting services, and business process outsourcing services to hospitals, physicians, commercial health plans, government agencies, life sciences companies, and other organizations that comprise the health care system work. Its OptumRx segment provides a multitude of pharmacy benefit management services, including prescribed medications and patient support. This segment also offers claims processing, retail network contracting, and rebate contracting, as well as management and clinical programs, such as step therapy, formulary management, and disease/drug therapy management programs. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.