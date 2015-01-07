Best Dividend Stocks
UnitedHealth Group

Stock

UNH

Price as of:

$201.29 +6.43 +3.3%

Industry

Health Care Plans

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.97%

healthcare Average 0.01%

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$4.32

Paid Quarterly

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

26.21%

EPS $16.48

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

10 yrs

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$201.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,949

Open Price

$201.29

Day's Range

$201.29 - $201.29

Previous Close

$194.86

52 week low / high

$187.72 - $306.71

Percent off 52 week high

-34.37%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UNH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Compare UNH to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Healthcare Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UNH's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-13

$1.08

2019-12-06

$1.08

2019-09-13

$1.08

2019-06-14

$1.08

2019-03-08

$0.9

2018-11-30

$0.9

2018-09-06

$0.9

2018-06-15

$0.9

2018-03-08

$0.75

2017-11-30

$0.75

2017-09-07

$0.75

2017-06-15

$0.75

2017-03-08

$0.625

2016-11-30

$0.625

2016-09-07

$0.625

2016-06-15

$0.625

2016-03-09

$0.5

2015-12-02

$0.5

2015-09-09

$0.5

2015-06-11

$0.5

2015-03-11

$0.375

2014-12-03

$0.375

2014-09-10

$0.375

2014-06-12

$0.375

2014-03-12

$0.28

2013-12-04

$0.28

2013-09-11

$0.28

2013-06-13

$0.28

2013-03-13

$0.2125

2012-12-07

$0.2125

2012-09-12

$0.2125

2012-06-13

$0.2125

2012-03-01

$0.1625

2011-12-05

$0.1625

2011-09-02

$0.1625

2011-06-03

$0.1625

2011-03-03

$0.125

2010-12-03

$0.125

2010-09-10

$0.125

2010-06-03

$0.125

2010-04-01

$0.03

2009-03-31

$0.03

2008-03-31

$0.03

2007-03-29

$0.03

2006-03-30

$0.03

2005-03-30

$0.015

2004-03-30

$0.015

2003-03-28

$0.0075

2002-03-27

$0.0075

2001-03-29

$0.0075

2000-03-30

$0.00375

1999-03-30

$0.00375

1998-03-30

$0.00375

1997-04-01

$0.00375

UNH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UNH

Metric

UNH Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.54%

4.35%

10years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0800

2020-02-17

2020-03-13

2020-03-16

2020-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0800

2019-11-08

2019-12-06

2019-12-09

2019-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0800

2019-08-13

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0800

2019-06-05

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2019-02-27

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-11-09

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-08-08

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2018-06-05

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-02-14

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-11-08

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-08-16

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-06-07

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2017-02-09

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2016-11-09

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2016-08-03

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2016-06-08

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-02-10

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-11-06

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-08-12

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-06-03

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-02-10

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-11-06

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-08-12

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-06-04

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-02-12

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-11-07

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-08-14

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-06-05

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2013-02-06

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2012-10-29

2012-12-07

2012-12-11

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2012-08-07

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2012-06-06

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2012-02-08

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-11-04

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

2011-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-08-02

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

2011-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-05-25

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

2011-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-02-09

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

2011-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-11-02

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

2010-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-08-03

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-05-25

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

2010-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-02-09

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0300

2009-02-03

2009-03-31

2009-04-02

2009-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0300

2008-02-19

2008-03-31

2008-04-02

2008-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0300

2007-01-31

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0300

2006-02-01

2006-03-30

2006-04-03

2006-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0150

2005-02-02

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0150

Unknown

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0075

2003-02-12

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0075

2002-02-14

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0075

2001-02-14

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0038

2000-02-10

2000-03-30

2000-04-03

2000-04-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0038

Unknown

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0038

1998-02-12

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0038

1997-02-13

1997-04-01

1997-04-03

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Annual

Investor Resources

Learn more about UnitedHealth Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Health Care Plans

This company operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The companys UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services to national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services; health plans and care programs to beneficiaries of acute and long-term care Medicaid plans; and specialty benefits, such as dental, vision, life, and disability products. This segment serves through a network of 754,000 physicians and other health care professionals, and 5,400 hospitals. Its OptumHealth segment provides personalized health management services, decision support services, access to networks of care provider specialists, well-being solutions, behavioral health management solutions, financial services, and clinical services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery system. The companys OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting services, and business process outsourcing services to hospitals, physicians, commercial health plans, government agencies, life sciences companies, and other organizations that comprise the health care system work. Its OptumRx segment provides a multitude of pharmacy benefit management services, including prescribed medications and patient support. This segment also offers claims processing, retail network contracting, and rebate contracting, as well as management and clinical programs, such as step therapy, formulary management, and disease/drug therapy management programs. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

