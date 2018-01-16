Best Dividend Stocks
Babson Capital Glbl Shrt Drtn Hgh Yld Fd

Stock

BGH

Price as of:

$16.98 +0.02 +0.12%

Industry

Other

BGH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

10.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.78

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BGH DARS™ Rating

BGH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

96,190

Open Price

$16.85

Day's Range

$16.85 - $17.03

Previous Close

$16.96

52 week low / high

$15.13 - $18.9

Percent off 52 week high

-10.16%

BGH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BGH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BGH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

BGH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BGH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.1482

2019-11-19

$0.1482

2019-10-22

$0.1482

2019-09-19

$0.1482

2019-08-21

$0.1482

2019-07-22

$0.1482

2019-06-19

$0.1482

2019-05-21

$0.1482

2019-04-18

$0.1482

2019-03-20

$0.1482

2019-02-19

$0.1482

2019-01-22

$0.1482

2018-12-19

$0.1482

2018-11-20

$0.1482

2018-10-22

$0.1482

2018-09-19

$0.1482

2018-08-22

$0.1482

2018-07-20

$0.1482

2018-06-20

$0.1482

2018-05-21

$0.1482

2018-04-19

$0.1482

2018-03-20

$0.1482

2018-02-16

$0.1482

2018-01-22

$0.1482

2017-12-19

$0.1534

2017-11-20

$0.1534

2017-10-20

$0.1534

2017-09-20

$0.1534

2017-08-21

$0.1534

2017-07-19

$0.1534

2017-06-20

$0.1534

2017-05-18

$0.1534

2017-04-18

$0.1534

2017-03-21

$0.1534

2017-02-15

$0.1534

2017-01-19

$0.1534

2016-12-19

$0.1534

2016-11-17

$0.1534

2016-10-19

$0.1534

2016-09-20

$0.1534

2016-08-19

$0.1534

2016-07-19

$0.1534

2016-06-20

$0.1534

2016-05-18

$0.1534

2016-04-19

$0.1534

2016-03-18

$0.1534

2016-02-17

$0.1534

2016-01-19

$0.1615

2015-12-18

$0.1615

2015-11-17

$0.1615

2015-10-20

$0.1615

2015-09-18

$0.1615

2015-08-19

$0.1615

2015-07-21

$0.1615

2015-06-18

$0.1677

2015-05-18

$0.1677

2015-04-20

$0.1677

2015-03-19

$0.1677

2015-02-17

$0.1677

2015-01-20

$0.1677

2014-12-18

$0.1677

2014-11-17

$0.1677

2014-10-21

$0.1677

2014-09-18

$0.1677

2014-08-19

$0.1677

2014-07-21

$0.1677

2014-06-18

$0.1677

2014-05-19

$0.1677

2014-04-17

$0.1677

2014-03-19

$0.1677

2014-02-18

$0.1677

2014-01-21

$0.1677

2013-12-18

$0.1677

2013-11-18

$0.1677

2013-10-21

$0.1677

2013-09-18

$0.1677

2013-08-20

$0.1677

2013-07-19

$0.1677

2013-06-18

$0.1677

2013-05-20

$0.1677

2013-04-18

$0.1677

2013-03-18

$0.1677

2013-02-15

$0.1677

2013-01-18

$0.1677

2012-12-19

$0.1677

2010-11-10

$0.47

2010-08-12

$0.45

2010-05-13

$0.43

2010-02-11

$0.41

2009-11-09

$0.39

2009-08-05

$0.37

2009-05-07

$0.35

2009-02-10

$0.33

2008-11-05

$0.32

2008-08-06

$0.31

2008-05-07

$0.3

2008-02-01

$0.285

2007-11-01

$0.265

2007-08-02

$0.25

2007-05-03

$0.24

2007-02-02

$0.225

2006-11-02

$0.217

BGH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BGH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BGH

Stock not rated.

BGH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.29%

0.00%

0years

BGH

BGH

BGH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BGH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

BGH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1482

2019-10-08

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2019-09-10

2019-11-19

2019-11-20

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2019-08-12

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2019-07-10

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2019-06-07

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2019-05-09

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2019-04-11

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2019-03-08

2019-05-21

2019-05-22

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2019-02-19

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2019-01-18

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-12-14

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-11-16

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-11-16

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-09-20

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-08-09

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-07-16

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-07-16

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-05-22

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-04-12

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-03-12

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-02-15

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-01-10

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2017-12-04

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2017-11-15

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-10-10

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-10-10

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-08-07

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-07-10

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-06-12

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-05-11

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-04-07

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-03-09

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-02-07

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2017-01-11

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-12-08

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-11-09

2017-01-19

2017-01-23

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-10-12

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-09-06

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-08-08

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-07-07

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-06-08

2016-08-19

2016-08-23

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-05-09

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-04-08

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-03-07

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-02-05

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-02-05

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1534

2016-02-05

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2015-11-11

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2015-10-08

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2015-09-10

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2015-08-11

2015-10-20

2015-10-22

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2015-07-10

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2015-07-10

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2015-07-10

2015-07-21

2015-07-23

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2015-04-10

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2015-03-05

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2015-02-05

2015-04-20

2015-04-22

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2015-01-13

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2015-01-13

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2015-01-13

2015-01-20

2015-01-22

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-11-11

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-09-10

2014-11-17

2014-11-19

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-08-06

2014-10-21

2014-10-23

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-07-09

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-06-09

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-05-12

2014-07-21

2014-07-23

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-04-11

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-04-11

2014-05-19

2014-05-21

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-02-11

2014-04-17

2014-04-22

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-01-10

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2014-01-10

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-11-11

2014-01-21

2014-01-23

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-10-09

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-09-10

2013-11-18

2013-11-20

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-08-13

2013-10-21

2013-10-23

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-07-12

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-06-07

2013-08-20

2013-08-22

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-05-10

2013-07-19

2013-07-23

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-04-09

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-03-08

2013-05-20

2013-05-22

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-03-08

2013-04-18

2013-04-22

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2013-01-18

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2012-11-29

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2012-11-29

2013-01-18

2013-01-23

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2012-11-29

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2013-01-02

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.4700

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-08-06

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2010-05-07

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-05-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2010-02-05

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-02-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2009-11-02

2009-11-09

2009-11-12

2009-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2009-07-28

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2009-04-30

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-02-02

2009-02-10

2009-02-12

2009-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-10-28

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-07-29

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-04-29

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2008-01-24

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2007-10-25

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-07-26

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-04-26

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2007-01-26

2007-02-02

2007-02-06

2007-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2170

2006-10-27

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-30

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

BGH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

