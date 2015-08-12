Best Dividend Stocks
Telecom Italia

Stock

TI

Price as of:

$5.63 +0.02 +0.36%

Industry

Diversified Communication Services

i
Telecom Italia(TI) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Telecom Italia by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Diversified Communication Services /

Telecom Italia (TI)

TI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


TI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

83,400

Open Price

$5.63

Day's Range

$5.58 - $5.64

Previous Close

$5.61

52 week low / high

$4.87 - $7.75

Percent off 52 week high

-27.35%

TI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2013-04-22

$0.207824

2012-05-21

$0.431857

2011-04-18

$0.616089

2010-05-24

$0.446468

2009-04-20

$0.475339

2008-04-21

$0.913668

2007-04-23

$1.388898

2006-04-24

$1.268404

TI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TI

Metric

TI Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

TI

TI

TI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

TI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2078

Unknown

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-05-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4319

Unknown

2012-05-21

2012-05-23

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6161

Unknown

2011-04-18

2011-04-20

2011-04-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4465

Unknown

2010-05-24

2010-05-26

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4753

Unknown

2009-04-20

2009-04-22

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9137

Unknown

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-05-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3889

Unknown

2007-04-23

2007-04-25

2007-05-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2684

Unknown

2006-04-24

2006-04-26

2006-05-04

Income

Regular

Annual

TI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Telecom Italia on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Communication Services

Telecom Italia (TI) - this company provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunications, Internet, and media services. The company also operates in office and system solutions. Its portfolio ranges from consumer-focused convergent communications services to business-oriented advanced ICT solutions. The company's integrated range of offerings, proprietary platforms, and network architecture leverage the potential of fixed-line and mobile broadband to offer convergent solutions for communication, Web surfing, always-in-touch services, and serve as a gateway to the digital world from the home, the office, and on the move, from fixed-line telephone, cell phone, PC, or TV. Its business portfolio covers various categories of business needs, from freelance professionals to SMEs, corporations, institutions, and public government bodies. The company's Web offerings combine Italy's Virgilio portal with Web 2.0 ventures, such as Yalp!, a TV community where users publish their own content and create their own TV channels. Its media operations span traditional broadcasting over analogue and digital networks, and mobile broadcasting through TIM/MTV partnership vehicle, MTV Mobile. The company has operations in Italy, Latin America, Germany, Holland, and the Mediterranean basin. As of December 31, 2009, it provided fixed telecommunications services with approximately 16.1 million physical accesses in Italy. The company's wholesale customer portfolio consisted of approximately 6.2 million accesses for telephone services; and broadband portfolio had approximately 8.7 million accesses in Italy, as well as 30.8 million mobile telephone lines. Telecom Italia was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

