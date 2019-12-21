This table allows you to know how fast PCN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-11 $0.1125 2019-11-08 $0.1125 2019-10-10 $0.1125 2019-09-12 $0.1125 2019-08-09 $0.1125 2019-07-11 $0.1125 2019-06-12 $0.1125 2019-05-10 $0.1125 2019-04-10 $0.1125 2019-03-08 $0.1125 2019-02-08 $0.1125 2019-01-11 $0.1125 2018-12-12 $0.1125 2018-11-09 $0.1125 2018-10-11 $0.1125 2018-09-13 $0.1125 2018-08-10 $0.1125 2018-07-12 $0.1125 2018-06-08 $0.1125 2018-05-10 $0.1125 2018-04-11 $0.1125 2018-03-09 $0.1125 2018-02-09 $0.1125 2018-01-11 $0.1125 2017-12-08 $0.1125 2017-11-10 $0.1125 2017-10-12 $0.1125 2017-09-08 $0.1125 2017-08-09 $0.1125 2017-07-12 $0.1125 2017-06-08 $0.1125 2017-05-09 $0.1125 2017-04-11 $0.1125 2017-03-09 $0.1125 2017-02-09 $0.1125 2017-01-11 $0.1125 2016-12-08 $0.1125 2016-11-09 $0.1125 2016-10-11 $0.1125 2016-09-08 $0.1125 2016-08-09 $0.1125 2016-07-07 $0.1125 2016-06-09 $0.1125 2016-05-10 $0.1125 2016-04-07 $0.1125 2016-03-09 $0.1125 2016-02-09 $0.1125 2016-01-12 $0.1125 2015-12-09 $0.1125 2015-11-09 $0.1125 2015-10-07 $0.1125 2015-09-09 $0.1125 2015-08-11 $0.1125 2015-07-09 $0.1125 2015-06-09 $0.1125 2015-05-07 $0.1125 2015-04-09 $0.1125 2015-03-10 $0.1125 2015-02-10 $0.1125 2015-01-08 $0.1125 2014-12-09 $0.1125 2014-11-10 $0.1125 2014-10-09 $0.1125 2014-09-10 $0.1125 2014-08-07 $0.1125 2014-07-09 $0.1125 2014-06-10 $0.1125 2014-05-08 $0.1125 2014-04-09 $0.1125 2014-03-11 $0.1125 2014-02-11 $0.1125 2014-01-09 $0.1125 2013-12-26 $0.95029 2013-12-10 $0.1125 2013-11-07 $0.1125 2013-10-09 $0.1125 2013-09-11 $0.1125 2013-08-08 $0.1125 2013-07-09 $0.1125 2013-06-11 $0.1125 2013-05-09 $0.1125 2013-04-09 $0.1125 2013-03-07 $0.1125 2013-02-07 $0.1125 2013-01-10 $0.1125 2012-12-11 $0.1125 2012-11-08 $0.1125 2012-10-09 $0.1125 2012-09-12 $0.1125 2012-08-09 $0.1125 2012-07-10 $0.1125 2012-06-07 $0.1125 2012-05-09 $0.1125 2012-04-10 $0.10625 2012-03-08 $0.10625 2012-02-09 $0.10625 2012-01-11 $0.10625 2011-12-08 $0.10625 2011-11-09 $0.10625 2011-10-11 $0.10625 2011-09-08 $0.10625 2011-08-09 $0.10625 2011-07-07 $0.10625 2011-06-09 $0.10625 2011-05-10 $0.10625 2011-04-07 $0.10625 2011-03-09 $0.10625 2011-02-09 $0.10625 2011-01-11 $0.10625 2010-12-09 $0.10625 2010-11-09 $0.10625 2010-10-06 $0.10625 2010-09-09 $0.10625 2010-08-10 $0.10625 2010-07-08 $0.10625 2010-06-09 $0.10625 2010-05-11 $0.10625 2010-04-08 $0.10625 2010-03-09 $0.10625 2010-02-09 $0.10625 2010-01-12 $0.10625 2009-12-09 $0.10625 2009-11-09 $0.10625 2009-10-08 $0.10625 2009-09-09 $0.10625 2009-08-11 $0.10625 2009-07-09 $0.10625 2009-06-09 $0.10625 2009-05-07 $0.10625 2009-04-08 $0.10625 2009-03-26 $0.10625 2009-02-10 $0.10625 2009-01-08 $0.10625 2008-12-11 $0.10625 2008-11-10 $0.10625 2008-10-08 $0.10625 2008-09-10 $0.10625 2008-08-07 $0.10625 2008-07-09 $0.10625 2008-06-10 $0.10625 2008-05-08 $0.10625 2008-04-09 $0.10625 2008-03-11 $0.10625 2008-02-07 $0.10625 2008-01-10 $0.10625 2007-12-11 $0.10625 2007-11-07 $0.10625 2007-10-09 $0.10625 2007-09-12 $0.10625 2007-08-09 $0.10625 2007-07-10 $0.10625 2007-06-07 $0.10625 2007-05-09 $0.10625 2007-04-10 $0.10625 2007-03-08 $0.10625 2007-02-08 $0.10625 2007-01-11 $0.10625 2006-12-27 $0.09276 2006-12-07 $0.10625 2006-11-09 $0.10625 2006-10-10 $0.10625 2006-09-07 $0.10625 2006-08-09 $0.10625 2006-07-11 $0.10625 2006-06-08 $0.10625 2006-05-09 $0.10625 2006-04-11 $0.10625 2006-03-08 $0.10625 2006-02-08 $0.10625 2006-01-11 $0.10625 2005-12-14 $0.10625 2005-11-16 $0.10625 2005-10-19 $0.10625 2005-09-14 $0.10625 2005-08-10 $0.10625 2005-07-13 $0.10625 2005-06-08 $0.10625 2005-05-11 $0.10625 2005-04-13 $0.10625 2005-03-09 $0.10625 2005-02-09 $0.10625 2005-01-12 $0.10625 2004-12-28 $0.07507 2004-12-28 $0.19836 2004-12-15 $0.10625 2004-11-09 $0.10625 2004-10-13 $0.10625 2004-09-08 $0.10625 2004-08-11 $0.10625 2004-07-14 $0.10625 2004-06-09 $0.10625 2004-05-12 $0.10625 2004-04-14 $0.10625 2004-03-10 $0.10625 2004-02-11 $0.10625 2004-01-14 $0.10625 2003-12-24 $0.02135 2003-12-24 $0.08855 2003-12-24 $0.18776 2003-12-10 $0.10625 2003-11-12 $0.10625 2003-10-08 $0.10625 2003-09-10 $0.10625 2003-08-13 $0.10625 2003-07-09 $0.10625 2003-06-11 $0.10625 2003-05-14 $0.10625 2003-04-09 $0.10625 2003-03-12 $0.10625 2003-02-12 $0.10625 2003-01-15 $0.10625 2002-12-26 $0.1145 2002-12-11 $0.10625 2002-11-13 $0.10625 2002-10-09 $0.10625 2002-09-11 $0.10625 2002-08-14 $0.10625 2002-07-10 $0.10625 2002-06-12 $0.10625 2002-05-08 $0.10625 2002-04-10 $0.10625 2002-03-13 $0.10625 2002-02-13 $0.10625