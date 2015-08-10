Parkway Properties
Parkway Properties
PKY Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
PKY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
PKY Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Fifth Street Finance Sees a 66% Decrease in Dividend
Ani G
|
The following is a snapshot of five major securities that decreased dividends last...
News
Smaller Office REITs Are Starting to Shine
Aaron Levitt
|
Investors looking to diversify into REITs may want to consider small office REITs.
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for August 10 - MMP, ABX & More
Rupert Hadlow
|
Today's upgrades and downgrades for notable dividend-paying stocks.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Parkway Properties- (PKY)-engages in the operation, acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of office properties. It operates and invests principally in office properties in the southeastern and southwestern United States and Chicago. The company also offers real estate services. As of April 1, 2005, Parkway Properties had an interest in 64 office properties located in 11 states. It leased office properties to approximately 1,317 customers that comprise various industries, including government agencies, banking, professional services, energy, financial services, and telecommunications. Parkway Properties is based in Jackson, Mississippi. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.91
$0.03
3.409%
$6.41
-$0.01
-0.156%
$27.17
-$0.19
-0.694%
$25.34
$0.00
0.000%
$24.21
$0.43
1.808%
$1.85
-$0.10
-5.128%
$0.06
-$0.01
-14.286%
$0.63
$0.63
0.000%
$6.38
$0.13
2.080%
$0.45
$0.45
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
PKY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover