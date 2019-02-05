Marine Products Corp
Marine Products Corp
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
MPX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MPX Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
20.00%
|
100.00%
|
300.00%
|
4700.00%
|
0%
|
1
How much you could have earned from trading MPX’s dividend
Southern Copper Corp and Noble Energy Cut Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Increases Dividend by 15%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Leisure Products
This company engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, sport yacht, and sport fishing markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive and inboard-powered pleasure boats, including SSi Sportboats, SSX Sportdecks, Sunesta Wide Tech and Xtreme boats, Signature Cruisers, Premiere Sport Yachts, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It sells its products to a network of 137 domestic and 55 international independent authorized dealers. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$15.01
-$0.12
-0.793%
$42.00
-$2.90
-6.459%
$6.10
$6.10
0.000%
$0.21
$0.03
16.667%
$20.00
$20.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.04
-$0.01
-20.000%
$0.44
$0.01
2.326%
