Plum Creek Timber
PCL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
PCL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
PCL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Forest Paper Products Timber
Additional Links:
Plum Creek Timber- (PCL)- the company is a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns and manages timberlands in the United States. Its products include lumber products, plywood, medium density fiberboard, and related by-products, such as wood chips. The company sells its products to wood products retailers, home construction, and industrial customers. The company also focuses on mineral extraction; and natural gas production, communication, and transportation. As of December 31, 2007, it operated approximately 8 million acres of timberlands. As a REIT, it would not be subject to the federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of the taxable income to its shareholders. Plum Creek Timber Company was founded in 1989 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
