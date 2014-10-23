Honeywell International Inc
HON Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
HON Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
HON Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
8.04%
|
32.48%
|
69.03%
|
200.00%
|
384.00%
|
10
Trade HON using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading HON’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading HON’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-11-03
|$0.3739
|Regular
|Semi Annually
|locked_with_box
|106.41%
|0.2
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-06-07
|$0.1795
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|204.53%
|0.3
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-06-09
|$0.4500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|221.50%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-06-04
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|67.20%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-06-01
|$0.0265
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|91.10%
|0.5
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-06-01
|$0.1200
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|38.85%
|0.6
News & Research
News
News
Value Stocks Finally Get a Chance To Shine
Aaron Levitt
|
With bond yields rising and the economy moving out of the pandemic’s huge...
News
Unilever, Nike and McDonald's Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Are Cyclical Dividends Coming Back?
Aaron Levitt
|
Thanks to recent gains in manufacturing and continued economic gains, the cyclical stocks...
News
Microsoft, Visa and Eli Lilly Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top 10 Dividend Stocks That Offer No-Fee DRIPs
Sam Bourgi
|
These are 10 of the leading dividend stocks that offer no-fee DRIPs.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
How Does General Electric Make Money? (GE)
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
An analysis of GE and how the company operates.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividends in Focus: Industry Leaders
Shauna O'Brien
|
This article gives a dividend overview of some of the biggest companies from...
Dividend University
A Contrarian Approach to Dividend Investing: Low Price-to-Book Strategy
Stoyan Bojinov
|
We highlight how to take a contrarian approach to dividend investing by using...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Electrical Equipment
No company description available.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$31.25
-$0.55
-1.730%
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$10.76
-$0.14
-1.284%
$1.78
$0.05
2.890%
$84.05
-$3.30
-3.778%
$0.25
$0.10
66.667%
$135.01
-$0.57
-0.420%
$34.29
$0.34
1.001%
$0.15
$0.00
0.000%
