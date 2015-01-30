Raytheon Co.
RTN Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
RTN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
RTN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-33.74%
|
-21.46%
|
55.79%
|
128.02%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for June 14: The More Things Change, The More They Stay the Same
Aaron Levitt
|
Check out our latest edition of the Market Wrap.
News
AT&T Inc. Leads 229 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Raytheon Company Increases Dividend by 8.53%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
Comcast Corporation Leads 102 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
A Nonconventional Way to Find Reliable Dividend Stocks
Jared Cummans
|
Stocks that have big contracts with the U.S. government
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Aerospace Defense
Additional Links:
Raytheon Company (RTN) is a defense contractor specializing in technology based products and systems.It serves both domestic and international customers in defense, homeland security, and government markets. The company operates in six segments, Integrated Defense Systems, Intelligence and Information Systems, Missile Systems, Network Centric Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Technical Services. Raytheon was founded in 1922, changed its name to its current form in 1959, and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
