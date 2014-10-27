Ace Limited
Compare ACE to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
ACE Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ACE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
ACE Dividend Growth
Trade ACE using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ACE’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ACE’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
News & Research
Research
Dividend University
Foreign Dividends: Tax Rates, Largest Payers, ADRs and ETFs
Jared Cummans
|
We explain everything you need to know about foreign dividends.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
Ace Limited (ACE) is a global leader in insurance and reinsurance serving a diverse group of clients. Headed by Ace Limited, a component of the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index, the Ace Group of Companies conducts its business on a worldwide basis with operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries. Ace Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Ace Limited is largely affected by regulation, as well as the performance of the financial and credit markets. Ace Limited has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2009. Ace Limited pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
