Intel and Pfizer Go Ex-dividend This Week
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, November 2. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
There are 11 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Thursday, October 15.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|INTC
|Intel Corp.
|229.02
|0.33
|11/5/2020
|2.46%
|-22.28%
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|203.10
|0.38
|11/5/2020
|4.12%
|-10.79%
|STZ
|Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A
|35.27
|0.75
|11/5/2020
|1.64%
|-12.95%
|PCAR
|PACCAR Inc.
|30.86
|0.32
|11/9/2020
|1.44%
|-2.34%
|CLX
|Clorox Co.
|27.52
|1.11
|11/3/2020
|2.03%
|-8.96%
|SIRI
|Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|25.35
|0.01
|11/5/2020
|1.00%
|-21.08%
|FE
|FirstEnergy Corp.
|17.08
|0.39
|11/5/2020
|4.96%
|-40.00%
|LW
|Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.
|10.72
|0.23
|11/5/2020
|1.28%
|-23.96%
|VSEC
|VSE Corp.
|0.35
|0.09
|11/3/2020
|1.17%
|-23.77%
|ARTNA
|Artesian Resources Corp. Class A
|0.35
|0.26
|11/6/2020
|2.82%
|-6.11%
|FRAF
|Franklin Financial Services Corp.
|0.10
|0.30
|11/5/2020
|5.27%
|-40.81%
