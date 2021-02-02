Enbridge (ENB) has seen its traffic rise as much as 32% over the past two weeks, with the interest spiking particularly after a Minnesota court in the U.S. dealt a blow to its plans to build an oil pipeline that would ease congestion at the border. The court said that Enbridge’s environmental impact statement was inadequate, reversing an earlier state regulator’s decision. In particular, the court said the statement failed to show how an oil spill would affect Lake Superior and its watershed.

Enbridge expressed its disappointment with the ruling, saying its impact statement was based on one of the most comprehensive studies of the impact of a pipeline on the environment. It remains unclear whether Enbridge will have to submit a new impact statement or make amendments to the existing one.

What is clear, however, is that the setback is likely to cause delays in building a pipeline that aims to increase the current daily capacity to 760,000 oil barrels per day, which would ease congestion at existing Canadian pipelines. In March, the company said it hoped to finish the pipeline in the second half of 2020, but it now may be forced to push the deadline further back.

Enbridge’s stock has fallen more than 4% over the past week, with most of the losses occurring after the ruling, although the stock remains up 14% since the start of the year. Enbridge’s dividend yields an impressive 8.3% and its payout ratio is 140%. The company’s long-term debt nearly doubled from 2016 to 2017 and remained at the same level in 2018.

