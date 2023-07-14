Home
Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
VGSCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.54 -0.04 -0.13%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (VGISX) Primary C (VGSCX) A (VGSAX) Retirement (VRGEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$496 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VGSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Haggerty

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund provides global exposure to the real estate securities market, focusing on owners and operators with recurring rental income.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S companies of any capitalization that are principally engaged in the real estate industry, including common stock, preferred stock and other equity securities issued by real estate companies, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities. The fund, under normal market conditions, will hold at least 40% of its assets in non-U.S. issuers, unless market conditions outside of the U.S. are deemed less favorable by the portfolio manager, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. Additionally, the fund normally invests in real estate-related securities of issuers in developed countries; however it may invest up to 20% of its assets in issuers incorporated in emerging market countries. The fund concentrates its assets in the real estate industry.
Read More

VGSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -7.4% 12.6% 45.60%
1 Yr -1.0% -23.1% 5.7% 18.13%
3 Yr 3.9%* -15.8% 6.1% 4.81%
5 Yr 0.7%* -17.1% 13.7% 10.00%
10 Yr 2.7%* -11.2% 3.2% 3.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -43.9% 4.5% 43.98%
2021 12.9% -7.2% 14.9% 6.95%
2020 -0.7% -7.5% 4.4% 23.53%
2019 4.7% 0.3% 6.1% 23.12%
2018 -1.6% -6.3% 11.6% 23.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -15.4% 12.6% 45.60%
1 Yr -1.0% -23.1% 5.7% 17.62%
3 Yr 3.9%* -15.8% 6.1% 3.74%
5 Yr 0.7%* -17.1% 14.1% 18.33%
10 Yr 2.7%* -11.2% 6.3% 21.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -43.9% 4.5% 43.98%
2021 12.9% -7.2% 14.9% 6.95%
2020 -0.7% -7.5% 4.4% 23.53%
2019 4.7% 0.3% 6.1% 23.12%
2018 -1.6% -6.3% 12.0% 51.74%

NAV & Total Return History

VGSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGSCX Category Low Category High VGSCX % Rank
Net Assets 496 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 46.32%
Number of Holdings 65 5 739 78.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 174 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 46.39%
Weighting of Top 10 32.65% 18.1% 63.6% 61.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 6.40%
  2. Sun Communities Inc 3.21%
  3. Welltower Inc 3.18%
  4. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 3.06%
  5. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 3.06%
  6. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 3.06%
  7. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 3.06%
  8. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 3.06%
  9. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 3.06%
  10. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.85% 3.65% 126.54% 32.82%
Cash 		1.15% -1.38% 10.38% 50.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 35.57%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 78.71% 73.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 31.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 34.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSCX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.20% 72.53% 100.00% 30.00%
Technology 		0.80% 0.00% 4.92% 24.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 33.68%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 42.63%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 37.37%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 42.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 31.05%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 67.37%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 32.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 75.79%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 34.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSCX % Rank
US 		60.46% 0.00% 80.79% 32.47%
Non US 		38.39% 0.00% 99.40% 55.67%

VGSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.16% 0.11% 27.58% 14.58%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.10% 1.50% 64.43%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.82%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.25% 67.80%

Sales Fees

VGSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 33.33%

Trading Fees

VGSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 1.00% 165.00% 9.14%

VGSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGSCX Category Low Category High VGSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.11% 75.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGSCX Category Low Category High VGSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -0.23% 3.84% 85.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VGSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Haggerty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2009

13.25

13.3%

Frank Haggerty is the PM for all dedicated Global Real Estate Securities managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Int’l Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 2005 after serving as REIT PM/Sr. Analyst for ABN AMRO Asset Mgmt. He holds a BS from IL State University and an MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Mgmt at DePaul University.

Geoffrey Dybas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2009

13.25

13.3%

Geoffrey P. Dybas heads the Duff & Phelps’ Global Real Estate Securities team. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder of all dedicated REIT strategies managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus International Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Global Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accounts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 1995.Mr. Dybas serves as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2007. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder for all dedicated REIT portfolios managed by Duff & Phelps, inclusive of the real estate strategies in the Virtus Opportunities Trust. In addition, Mr. Dybas manages the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end mutual fund; an affiliated mutual fund series offered under certain universal life insurance and annuity products; and separate institutional accounts Mr. Dybas was a corporate banker for Bank One and began his investment career in 1989. He holds a BS degree, cum laude, from Marquette University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

