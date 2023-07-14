Principal Investment Strategies

The fund provides global exposure to the real estate securities market, focusing on owners and operators with recurring rental income.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S companies of any capitalization that are principally engaged in the real estate industry, including common stock, preferred stock and other equity securities issued by real estate companies, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities. The fund, under normal market conditions, will hold at least 40% of its assets in non-U.S. issuers, unless market conditions outside of the U.S. are deemed less favorable by the portfolio manager, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. Additionally, the fund normally invests in real estate-related securities of issuers in developed countries; however it may invest up to 20% of its assets in issuers incorporated in emerging market countries. The fund concentrates its assets in the real estate industry.