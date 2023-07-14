Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$31.63
$496 M
0.00%
$0.00
1.04%
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
-1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$496 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$31.63
$496 M
0.00%
$0.00
1.04%
|Period
|VRGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|35.75%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|21.24%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|4.28%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|8.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|8.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|VRGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|35.75%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|20.73%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|3.21%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-17.1%
|14.1%
|15.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|7.33%
* Annualized
|VRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|496 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|45.79%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|5
|739
|78.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|174 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|45.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.65%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|61.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.85%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|32.31%
|Cash
|1.15%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|50.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|24.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|68.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|19.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|23.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRGEX % Rank
|Real Estate
|99.20%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|29.47%
|Technology
|0.80%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|23.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|22.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|32.63%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|29.47%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|34.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|19.47%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|64.74%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|21.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|72.63%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|23.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRGEX % Rank
|US
|60.46%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|31.96%
|Non US
|38.39%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|55.15%
|VRGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|70.83%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|63.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|66.10%
|VRGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VRGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VRGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|8.60%
|VRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|68.21%
|VRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|31.41%
|VRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2009
13.25
13.3%
Frank Haggerty is the PM for all dedicated Global Real Estate Securities managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Int’l Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 2005 after serving as REIT PM/Sr. Analyst for ABN AMRO Asset Mgmt. He holds a BS from IL State University and an MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Mgmt at DePaul University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2009
13.25
13.3%
Geoffrey P. Dybas heads the Duff & Phelps’ Global Real Estate Securities team. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder of all dedicated REIT strategies managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus International Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Global Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accounts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 1995.Mr. Dybas serves as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2007. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder for all dedicated REIT portfolios managed by Duff & Phelps, inclusive of the real estate strategies in the Virtus Opportunities Trust. In addition, Mr. Dybas manages the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end mutual fund; an affiliated mutual fund series offered under certain universal life insurance and annuity products; and separate institutional accounts Mr. Dybas was a corporate banker for Bank One and began his investment career in 1989. He holds a BS degree, cum laude, from Marquette University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
