Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$32.55
$496 M
0.59%
$0.19
2.65%
YTD Return
5.2%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$496 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 2.65%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VGSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|44.04%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|17.62%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|3.21%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|7.22%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|0.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|VGSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.5%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|41.36%
|2021
|13.0%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|5.88%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|16.58%
|2019
|5.1%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|12.90%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|5.23%
|VGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|496 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|46.84%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|5
|739
|79.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|174 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|46.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.65%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|62.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGSAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.85%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|33.33%
|Cash
|1.15%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|51.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|91.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|96.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|90.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|91.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGSAX % Rank
|Real Estate
|99.20%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|30.53%
|Technology
|0.80%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|24.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|91.05%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|91.05%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|90.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|90.53%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|90.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|94.21%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|90.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|97.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|91.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGSAX % Rank
|US
|60.46%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|32.99%
|Non US
|38.39%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|57.22%
|VGSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.65%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|8.33%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|64.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.86%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|72.88%
|VGSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|63.64%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VGSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VGSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|9.68%
|VGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.59%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|96.92%
|VGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.14%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|65.97%
|VGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$1.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2009
13.25
13.3%
Geoffrey P. Dybas heads the Duff & Phelps’ Global Real Estate Securities team. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder of all dedicated REIT strategies managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus International Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Global Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accounts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 1995.Mr. Dybas serves as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2007. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder for all dedicated REIT portfolios managed by Duff & Phelps, inclusive of the real estate strategies in the Virtus Opportunities Trust. In addition, Mr. Dybas manages the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end mutual fund; an affiliated mutual fund series offered under certain universal life insurance and annuity products; and separate institutional accounts Mr. Dybas was a corporate banker for Bank One and began his investment career in 1989. He holds a BS degree, cum laude, from Marquette University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2009
13.25
13.3%
Frank Haggerty is the PM for all dedicated Global Real Estate Securities managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Int’l Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 2005 after serving as REIT PM/Sr. Analyst for ABN AMRO Asset Mgmt. He holds a BS from IL State University and an MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Mgmt at DePaul University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
