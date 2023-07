The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg USD Emerging Markets Government RIC Capped Index. This Index includes U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities longer than one year and that were issued by emerging market governments and government-related issuers. The Index is capped, which means that its exposure to any particular bond issuer is limited to a maximum of 20% and its aggregate exposure to issuers that individually constitute 5% or more of the Index is limited to 48%. If the Index, as constituted based on market weights, exceeds the 20% or 48% limits, the excess is reallocated to bonds of other issuers represented in the Index. The Fund invests by sampling the Index, meaning that it holds a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. All of the Fund’s investments will be selected through the sampling process, and under normal circumstances at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in bonds included in the Index. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity consistent with that of the Index. As of October 31, 2022, the dollar-weighted average maturity of the Index was 12.6 years.