The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers in the Pacific region excluding Japan, and in other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund uses various criteria to determine whether an issuer is in the Pacific region, including whether (1) it is organized under the laws of a country in the Pacific region, (2) it has a principal office in a country in the Pacific region, (3) it derives 50% or more of its total revenues from business in the Pacific region, or (4) its securities are trading principally on a security exchange, or in an over-the-counter market, in a country in the Pacific region. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities and depositary receipts. The principal types of equity securities in which the Fund invests are common and preferred stocks. The Fund's common stock investments also include China A-shares (shares of companies based in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes and may invest a significant amount of its net assets in the securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers. The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; though the Fund has not historically used these instruments. In selecting securities to buy and sell, the Fund’s portfolio manager will apply an actively managed bottom-up fundamental analysis with a ‘sustainable value’ investment style. This means that the portfolio manager focuses on acquiring companies the portfolio manager believes have sustainable leadership positions and competitive advantages when they trade at a discount to their fair value. In the security selection process, the portfolio manager will consider three main factors, including valuation, management/franchise value determination (including management and ownership, earnings quality, balance sheet quality and product quality), and earnings growth. The portfolio manager will consider whether to sell a particular security when the portfolio manager loses confidence in the issuer’s management, or the issuer shows an inability to sustain clear industry leadership or competitive advantages (market share, technology, scale, etc.) or potential to become a leader in the industry.