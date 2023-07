Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in loans made to U.S. and foreign borrowers that are corporations, partnerships or other business entities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund may invest directly in loans (as an original lender or by assignment from a lender) or indirectly in loans through loan participation agreements or certain derivative instruments. The Fund will invest in floating (sometimes referred to as “adjustable”) rate loans that pay interest at rates that float above, or are

adjusted periodically based on a benchmark that reflects current interest rates, such as the prime rate offered by one or more major U.S. banks (referred to as the “Prime Rate”). The Fund may also invest in loans with fixed interest rates. While many of these loans will be collateralized, the Fund can invest in uncollateralized loans. The Fund has no limits as to the maturity of loans in which it invests or as to the market capitalization range of the borrowers.

The Fund can invest without limit in loans that are below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “high yield” or “junk” securities). “Investment-grade” debt instruments are rated in one of the four highest rating categories by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations such as Moody’s or S&P Global Ratings (S&P) (or, in the case of unrated securities, determined by the Fund’s Adviser to be comparable to securities rated investment-grade). The Fund may also invest in unrated loans, in which case the Fund’s Adviser may assign ratings to those instruments, after assessing their credit quality and other factors, in investment-grade or below-investment-grade categories similar to those of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. There can be no assurance, nor is it intended, that the Adviser’s credit analysis is consistent or comparable with the credit analysis process used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Fund may invest in such unrated loans whether or not determined by the Adviser to be investment grade. The Fund can invest in loans made in connection with highly leveraged transactions. The Fund may invest in defaulted or distressed loans and loans to bankrupt companies.

The Fund may invest in floating rate loans that hold (or in the judgment of the Adviser, hold) a senior position in the capital structure of U.S. and foreign corporations, partnerships or other business entities that, under normal circumstances, allow them to have priority of claim ahead of other obligations of a borrower in the event of liquidation. These investments are referred to as “Senior Loans.” Senior Loans may be collateralized or uncollateralized. They typically pay interest at rates that float above, or are adjusted periodically based on, a benchmark that reflects current interest rates. The Fund can invest 25% or more of its total assets in securities of the group of industries in the financial securities sector. The Fund can invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities (including common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, and securities convertible into common stock).

The Fund can engage in foreign currency transactions either on a spot basis (i.e. for prompt delivery and settlement at the rate prevailing in the currency exchange market at the time) or through forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. The Fund can use currency futures and currency swaps to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies.

When selecting loans for investment, the Fund’s Adviser performs its own analysis based on information obtained from agents that originate or administer loans, other lenders, and ratings organizations, among other sources. The Adviser’s analysis may consider various factors, such as the borrower’s past and projected financial performance; the borrower’s assets and cash flows; the quality and depth of the borrower’s management; the credit quality of the collateral or other debt security, if any; the state of the borrower’s industry and its position in that industry; the market for loans generally; the credit quality of the debt obligations of the bank servicing the loan and other intermediaries imposed between the borrower and the Fund. The credit research process utilized by the Fund to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective considers factors that may include, but are not limited to, an issuer’s operations, capital structure and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations. Credit quality analysis for certain issuers therefore may consider whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to an issuer. The Adviser may determine that ESG considerations are not material to certain issuers or types of investments held by the Fund. In addition, not all issuers or Fund