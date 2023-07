Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment

purposes) in investment grade bonds. The Fund will select securities based on relative value, maturity, quality and sector. The Fund will maintain an actively managed portfolio of bonds selected from several categories, including U.S. Treasuries and agency securities, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and corporate bonds. The Fund will maintain a dollar weighted average duration between one and three years based on the portfolio managers’ forecast for interest rates. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below investment grade securities (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) and bank loans. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to, futures contracts on U.S. Treasury securities.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”), the Fund’s investment adviser.

In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GWCM combines a “top-down” or macroeconomic analysis of the fixed income markets together with “bottom-up” security-by-security fundamental research to identify relative value opportunities.