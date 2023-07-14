Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
26.0%
1 yr return
21.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$33.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.4%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SEEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|59.61%
|1 Yr
|21.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|27.38%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|36.64%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|31.08%
|10 Yr
|7.4%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|21.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|21.10%
|2021
|1.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|66.78%
|2020
|14.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|9.13%
|2019
|5.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|62.60%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|59.81%
|Period
|SEEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|57.31%
|1 Yr
|21.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|24.92%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|36.42%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|37.23%
|10 Yr
|7.4%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|47.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|21.10%
|2021
|1.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|66.78%
|2020
|14.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|9.13%
|2019
|5.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|62.60%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|75.05%
|SEEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEEGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|33.3 B
|189 K
|222 B
|6.37%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|3509
|43.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|6.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.44%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|26.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEEGX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.48%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|96.39%
|Cash
|8.52%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|2.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|37.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|41.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|34.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|33.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEEGX % Rank
|Technology
|35.01%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|54.34%
|Healthcare
|17.01%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|17.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.39%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|65.25%
|Industrials
|9.66%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|14.10%
|Financial Services
|8.02%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|61.89%
|Communication Services
|7.97%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|74.75%
|Consumer Defense
|5.28%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|26.48%
|Basic Materials
|2.62%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|22.30%
|Energy
|1.04%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|35.98%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|52.95%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|78.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEEGX % Rank
|US
|90.69%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|72.70%
|Non US
|0.79%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|79.02%
|SEEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|68.45%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|18.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|34.79%
|SEEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SEEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SEEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|64.21%
|SEEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEEGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|8.40%
|SEEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SEEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEEGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.21%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|40.70%
|SEEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$5.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.005
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2009
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2005
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2004
17.84
17.8%
Giri Devulapally, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2003, Giri is responsible for managing the Large Cap Growth strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he worked for T. Rowe Price for six years, where he was an analyst specializing in technology and telecommunications. Giri received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from the University of Chicago. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Larry H. Lee, managing director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Lee joined JPMorgan in 2006 and covers the financials and business services sector; he is also a co-portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Strategy. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Joseph Wilson, executive director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity group. An employee since 2014, Joe is responsible for the technology sector for JPMorgan’s large cap growth portfolios.He is also a co-portfolio manager on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Technology Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Joe spent six years as a buy side analyst for UBS Global Asset Management, wherehe covered the technology sector for the Large Cap Growth team from 2010 to 2014, and the Mid Cap Growth team in 2009. Prior to that, Joe worked at RBC Capital Markets as a sell side research associate covering enterprise, infrastructure, and security software. Joe holds a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Ms. Fleiss is a Managing Director at JPMIM and a co-portfolio manager in the JPMorgan U.S. Equity Group. She has been with the firm since 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...