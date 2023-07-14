Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s Assets will be invested in the equity securities of large, well-established companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Large, well-established companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index ranged from $89.34 million to $2.11 trillion. Typically, in implementing its strategy, the Fund invests in common stocks of companies with a history of above-average growth or companies expected to enter periods of above-average growth. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a fundamental bottom-up approach (focusing on the characteristics of individual securities) that seeks to identify companies with positive price momentum and attractive fundamentals. The adviser seeks structural disconnects which allow businesses to exceed market expectations. These disconnects may result from: demographic/cultural changes, technological advancements and/or regulatory changes. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the original investment thesis, if market expectations exceed the company’s potential to deliver and/or due to balance sheet deterioration. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.