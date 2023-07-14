Joseph Wilson, executive director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity group. An employee since 2014, Joe is responsible for the technology sector for JPMorgan’s large cap growth portfolios.He is also a co-portfolio manager on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Technology Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Joe spent six years as a buy side analyst for UBS Global Asset Management, wherehe covered the technology sector for the Large Cap Growth team from 2010 to 2014, and the Mid Cap Growth team in 2009. Prior to that, Joe worked at RBC Capital Markets as a sell side research associate covering enterprise, infrastructure, and security software. Joe holds a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.