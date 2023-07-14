Home
Vitals

YTD Return

26.1%

1 yr return

21.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$33.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JLGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Apr 14, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    13531659
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Giri Devulapally

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s Assets will be invested in the equity securities of large, well-established companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Large, well-established companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell 1000®Growth Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index ranged from $89.34 million to $2.11 trillion. Typically, in implementing its strategy, the Fund invests in common stocks of companies with a history of above-average growth or companies expected to enter periods of above-average growth.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a fundamental bottom-up approach (focusing on the characteristics of individual securities) that seeks to identify companies with positive price momentum and attractive fundamentals. The adviser seeks structural disconnects which allow businesses to exceed market expectations. These disconnects may result from: demographic/cultural changes, technological advancements and/or regulatory changes. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the original investment thesis, if market expectations exceed the company’s potential to deliver and/or due to balance sheet deterioration. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
Read More

JLGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.1% -41.7% 64.0% 59.41%
1 Yr 21.5% -46.2% 77.9% 26.87%
3 Yr 3.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 33.30%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 26.92%
10 Yr 7.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 20.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -85.9% 81.6% 20.23%
2021 1.8% -31.0% 26.7% 64.92%
2020 14.1% -13.0% 34.8% 9.07%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 60.13%
2018 -2.6% -15.9% 2.0% 57.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.1% -41.7% 64.0% 57.11%
1 Yr 21.5% -46.2% 77.9% 24.49%
3 Yr 3.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 33.04%
5 Yr 8.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 16.12%
10 Yr 12.1%* -16.8% 19.7% 11.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -85.9% 81.6% 20.23%
2021 1.8% -31.0% 26.7% 64.92%
2020 14.1% -13.0% 34.8% 9.07%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 60.13%
2018 0.1% -15.9% 3.1% 13.25%

NAV & Total Return History

JLGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JLGRX Category Low Category High JLGRX % Rank
Net Assets 33.3 B 189 K 222 B 6.24%
Number of Holdings 70 2 3509 43.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 17 B -1.37 M 104 B 6.27%
Weighting of Top 10 51.44% 11.4% 116.5% 26.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 10.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp 9.20%
  3. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 8.52%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.63%
  5. AbbVie Inc 3.26%
  6. Deere & Co 3.26%
  7. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 3.05%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.97%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.97%
  10. Blackstone Inc 2.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGRX % Rank
Stocks 		91.48% 50.26% 104.50% 96.21%
Cash 		8.52% -10.83% 49.73% 2.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 44.44%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 49.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 41.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 40.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGRX % Rank
Technology 		35.01% 0.00% 65.70% 54.25%
Healthcare 		17.01% 0.00% 39.76% 16.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.39% 0.00% 62.57% 65.05%
Industrials 		9.66% 0.00% 30.65% 13.77%
Financial Services 		8.02% 0.00% 43.06% 61.75%
Communication Services 		7.97% 0.00% 66.40% 74.86%
Consumer Defense 		5.28% 0.00% 25.50% 26.46%
Basic Materials 		2.62% 0.00% 18.91% 22.09%
Energy 		1.04% 0.00% 41.09% 35.94%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 60.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 80.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGRX % Rank
US 		90.69% 34.69% 100.00% 72.63%
Non US 		0.79% 0.00% 54.22% 78.81%

JLGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 20.29% 83.54%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 17.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 1.02% 33.42%

Sales Fees

JLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 64.29%

JLGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JLGRX Category Low Category High JLGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.40% 0.00% 41.07% 49.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JLGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JLGRX Category Low Category High JLGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -6.13% 1.75% 30.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JLGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JLGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Giri Devulapally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2004

17.84

17.8%

Giri Devulapally, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2003, Giri is responsible for managing the Large Cap Growth strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he worked for T. Rowe Price for six years, where he was an analyst specializing in technology and telecommunications. Giri received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from the University of Chicago. He is a CFA charterholder.

Joseph Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Joseph Wilson, executive director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity group. An employee since 2014, Joe is responsible for the technology sector for JPMorgan’s large cap growth portfolios.He is also a co-portfolio manager on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Technology Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Joe spent six years as a buy side analyst for UBS Global Asset Management, wherehe covered the technology sector for the Large Cap Growth team from 2010 to 2014, and the Mid Cap Growth team in 2009. Prior to that, Joe worked at RBC Capital Markets as a sell side research associate covering enterprise, infrastructure, and security software. Joe holds a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.

Larry Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Larry H. Lee, managing director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Lee joined JPMorgan in 2006 and covers the financials and business services sector; he is also a co-portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Strategy. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from University of Chicago.

Holly Fleiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Ms. Fleiss is a Managing Director at JPMIM and a co-portfolio manager in the JPMorgan U.S. Equity Group. She has been with the firm since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

