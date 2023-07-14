Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large capitalization companies, which are companies having a market capitalization in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. Typically, Winslow Capital Management, LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, invests substantially all of the Fund's investable assets in domestic securities. However, the Fund is permitted to invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.

Investment Process: The Fund invests in those companies that the Subadvisor believes will provide an opportunity for achieving superior portfolio returns (i.e., returns in excess of the returns of the average stock mutual fund) over the long term. The Subadvisor seeks to invest in companies that have the potential for above-average future earnings and cash flow growth with management focused on shareholder value.

When purchasing stocks for the Fund, the Subadvisor looks for companies typically having some or all of the following attributes: addressing markets with growth opportunities; leads or gains in market share; identifiable and sustainable competitive advantages; managed by a team that can perpetuate the firm's competitive advantages; high, and preferably rising, returns on invested capital; deploys excess cash flow to enhance shareholder return; and demonstrates sound corporate governance. As part of its qualitative assessment of each potential investment, the Subadvisor evaluates the company’s non-financial performance among certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. The Subadvisor then determines which ESG factors may be material to a company’s future financial performance. This involves an evaluation of how the company integrates particular ESG risks and opportunities into its corporate strategy through, for example, improving governance practices, aligning management team incentives and increasing transparency into its ESG practices. The Subadvisor may give consideration to ESG factors including, but not limited to, impact on or from climate change, natural resource use, waste management practices, human capital management, product safety, supply chain management, corporate governance, business ethics and advocacy for governmental policy.

ESG factors are evaluated by the Subadvisor based on data provided by independent ESG research vendors. The evaluation of ESG factors is integrated as one of several aspects of the Subadvisor’s investment process and the Subadvisor does not forgo potential investments strictly based on the evaluation of ESG factors.

The Subadvisor takes a "bottom-up" investment approach when selecting investments. This means it bases investment decisions on company specific factors, not general economic conditions.

Under normal market conditions, the Subadvisor employs a sell discipline pursuant to which it may sell some or all of its position in a stock when a stock becomes fully valued, the fundamental business prospects are deteriorating, or the position exceeds limits set by the Subadvisor.