MLACX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.4 +0.02 +0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MLAAX) Primary Retirement (MLRRX) B (MLABX) Inst (MLAIX) C (MLACX) Retirement (MLRTX) Retirement (MLGRX) Inv (MLINX) Retirement (MLRSX) Other (MLRMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund

MLACX | Fund

$5.40

$12.4 B

0.00%

1.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.7%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

Net Assets

$12.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MLACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    9950296
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Kelly

MLACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -41.7% 64.0% 52.63%
1 Yr 1.7% -46.2% 77.9% 91.64%
3 Yr -12.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 92.66%
5 Yr -9.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 95.25%
10 Yr -4.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 94.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.1% -85.9% 81.6% 90.99%
2021 -6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 90.73%
2020 8.1% -13.0% 34.8% 49.08%
2019 3.4% -6.0% 10.6% 89.84%
2018 -4.2% -15.9% 2.0% 86.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -41.7% 64.0% 50.49%
1 Yr 1.7% -46.2% 77.9% 87.38%
3 Yr -12.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 92.56%
5 Yr -5.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 88.40%
10 Yr 4.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 73.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.1% -85.9% 81.6% 90.99%
2021 -6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 90.73%
2020 8.1% -13.0% 34.8% 49.08%
2019 3.4% -6.0% 10.6% 89.84%
2018 0.6% -15.9% 3.1% 7.24%

NAV & Total Return History

MLACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLACX Category Low Category High MLACX % Rank
Net Assets 12.4 B 189 K 222 B 14.87%
Number of Holdings 49 2 3509 68.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.52 B -1.37 M 104 B 16.56%
Weighting of Top 10 42.29% 11.4% 116.5% 70.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.53%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.52%
  3. Tesla Inc 4.03%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 3.88%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.76%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.41%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.34%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 3.21%
  9. Apple Inc 3.01%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLACX % Rank
Stocks 		99.54% 50.26% 104.50% 24.02%
Cash 		0.46% -10.83% 49.73% 73.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 89.51%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 88.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 89.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 89.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLACX % Rank
Technology 		32.77% 0.00% 65.70% 62.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.43% 0.00% 62.57% 10.33%
Healthcare 		14.22% 0.00% 39.76% 35.00%
Financial Services 		11.06% 0.00% 43.06% 32.46%
Communication Services 		6.78% 0.00% 66.40% 80.41%
Consumer Defense 		4.99% 0.00% 25.50% 31.97%
Industrials 		4.30% 0.00% 30.65% 71.15%
Basic Materials 		2.20% 0.00% 18.91% 27.70%
Real Estate 		1.24% 0.00% 16.05% 47.05%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 92.54%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 94.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLACX % Rank
US 		95.06% 34.69% 100.00% 48.36%
Non US 		4.48% 0.00% 54.22% 39.02%

MLACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.01% 20.29% 9.27%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 49.42%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MLACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 91.18%

Trading Fees

MLACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 316.74% 76.92%

MLACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLACX Category Low Category High MLACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 92.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLACX Category Low Category High MLACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.42% -6.13% 1.75% 95.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MLACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Kelly ensures the Winslow Capital growth equity process is fully executed by all Portfolio Managers and Analysts. Further, Mr. Kelly sets the macroeconomic framework and investment roadmaps for all of Winslow Capital’s products. On the U.S. Large Cap Growth product, he is responsible for portfolio construction and operates as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Kelly is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Kelly joined Winslow Capital Management in 1999 as Managing Director responsible for research and portfolio management. Prior to that, he was co-head of the technology research team at Investment Advisers, Inc. in Minneapolis. He also served as an Investment Banker in New York City for Prudential Securities and Salomon Brothers.

Patrick Burton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Mr. Burton is a Portfolio Manager for the suite of U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategies with responsibilities in portfolio construction and stock selection. He also serves as a senior Information Technology sector specialist and leverages his expertise in analyzing both potential technology investments and trends within the ever-changing technology landscape. Mr. Burton is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Burton joined Winslow Capital Management in 2010 as a Managing Director/Analyst responsible for the Technology sector. Prior to that, he was Senior Equity Research Analyst for Thrivent Asset Management in Minneapolis. He also served as a Managing Director for Citigroup Investments.

Peter Dlugosch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Dlugosch is a Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategy. His primary role is risk management. He leverages his extensive quantitative, trading and analytical experience to help manage portfolio and stock risk and assist with new idea generation. He works closely with the Team to optimize position sizes through his holistic understanding of the entire portfolio in context of the overall market and is actively involved in position sizing, macro updates, new idea generation and risk management. Mr. Dlugosch joined Winslow Capital in 2013 as an equity trader. Prior to that he was an executive director, Institutional Equity Sales & Trading at UBS Investment Bank in Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

