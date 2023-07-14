As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Kelly ensures the Winslow Capital growth equity process is fully executed by all Portfolio Managers and Analysts. Further, Mr. Kelly sets the macroeconomic framework and investment roadmaps for all of Winslow Capital’s products. On the U.S. Large Cap Growth product, he is responsible for portfolio construction and operates as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Kelly is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Kelly joined Winslow Capital Management in 1999 as Managing Director responsible for research and portfolio management. Prior to that, he was co-head of the technology research team at Investment Advisers, Inc. in Minneapolis. He also served as an Investment Banker in New York City for Prudential Securities and Salomon Brothers.