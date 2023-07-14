Home
Trending ETFs

MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
MLRSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.7 +0.03 +0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MLAAX) Primary Retirement (MLRRX) B (MLABX) Inst (MLAIX) C (MLACX) Retirement (MLRTX) Retirement (MLGRX) Inv (MLINX) Retirement (MLRSX) Other (MLRMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund

MLRSX | Fund

$10.70

$12.4 B

0.20%

$0.02

0.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.5%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$12.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MLRSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jun 17, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    341355796
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Kelly

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large capitalization companies, which are companies having a market capitalization in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. Typically, Winslow Capital Management, LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, invests substantially all of the Fund's investable assets in domestic securities. However, the Fund is permitted to invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.

Investment Process: The Fund invests in those companies that the Subadvisor believes will provide an opportunity for achieving superior portfolio returns (i.e., returns in excess of the returns of the average stock mutual fund) over the long term. The Subadvisor seeks to invest in companies that have the potential for above-average future earnings and cash flow growth with management focused on shareholder value.

When purchasing stocks for the Fund, the Subadvisor looks for companies typically having some or all of the following attributes: addressing markets with growth opportunities; leads or gains in market share; identifiable and sustainable competitive advantages; managed by a team that can perpetuate the firm's competitive advantages; high, and preferably rising, returns on invested capital; deploys excess cash flow to enhance shareholder return; and demonstrates sound corporate governance. As part of its qualitative assessment of each potential investment, the Subadvisor evaluates the company’s non-financial performance among certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. The Subadvisor then determines which ESG factors may be material to a company’s future financial performance. This involves an evaluation of how the company integrates particular ESG risks and opportunities into its corporate strategy through, for example, improving governance practices, aligning management team incentives and increasing transparency into its ESG practices. The Subadvisor may give consideration to ESG factors including, but not limited to, impact on or from climate change, natural resource use, waste management practices, human capital management, product safety, supply chain management, corporate governance, business ethics and advocacy for governmental policy.

ESG factors are evaluated by the Subadvisor based on data provided by independent ESG research vendors. The evaluation of ESG factors is integrated as one of several aspects of the Subadvisor’s investment process and the Subadvisor does not forgo potential investments strictly based on the evaluation of ESG factors.

The Subadvisor takes a "bottom-up" investment approach when selecting investments. This means it bases investment decisions on company specific factors, not general economic conditions.

Under normal market conditions, the Subadvisor employs a sell discipline pursuant to which it may sell some or all of its position in a stock when a stock becomes fully valued, the fundamental business prospects are deteriorating, or the position exceeds limits set by the Subadvisor.

MLRSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.5% -41.7% 64.0% 47.87%
1 Yr 13.6% -46.2% 77.9% 61.56%
3 Yr -3.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 70.20%
5 Yr -1.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 72.76%
10 Yr 1.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 68.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.8% -85.9% 81.6% 70.06%
2021 0.7% -31.0% 26.7% 70.32%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 33.45%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 72.02%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 2.0% 62.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.5% -41.7% 64.0% 45.81%
1 Yr 13.6% -46.2% 77.9% 57.54%
3 Yr -3.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 69.81%
5 Yr 1.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 54.07%
10 Yr 8.9%* -16.9% 19.6% 33.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.8% -85.9% 81.6% 70.06%
2021 0.7% -31.0% 26.7% 70.32%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 33.45%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 72.02%
2018 0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 4.67%

NAV & Total Return History

MLRSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLRSX Category Low Category High MLRSX % Rank
Net Assets 12.4 B 189 K 222 B 14.71%
Number of Holdings 49 2 3509 67.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.52 B -1.37 M 104 B 16.39%
Weighting of Top 10 42.29% 11.4% 116.5% 70.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.53%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.52%
  3. Tesla Inc 4.03%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 3.88%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.76%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.41%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.34%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 3.21%
  9. Apple Inc 3.01%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLRSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.54% 50.26% 104.50% 23.52%
Cash 		0.46% -10.83% 49.73% 73.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 41.07%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 45.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 37.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 37.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLRSX % Rank
Technology 		32.77% 0.00% 65.70% 62.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.43% 0.00% 62.57% 10.16%
Healthcare 		14.22% 0.00% 39.76% 34.84%
Financial Services 		11.06% 0.00% 43.06% 32.30%
Communication Services 		6.78% 0.00% 66.40% 80.25%
Consumer Defense 		4.99% 0.00% 25.50% 31.72%
Industrials 		4.30% 0.00% 30.65% 70.98%
Basic Materials 		2.20% 0.00% 18.91% 27.54%
Real Estate 		1.24% 0.00% 16.05% 46.89%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 55.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 70.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLRSX % Rank
US 		95.06% 34.69% 100.00% 48.20%
Non US 		4.48% 0.00% 54.22% 38.85%

MLRSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.01% 20.29% 82.47%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 47.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MLRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MLRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 316.74% 76.37%

MLRSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLRSX Category Low Category High MLRSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.20% 0.00% 41.31% 45.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLRSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLRSX Category Low Category High MLRSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.22% -6.13% 1.75% 41.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLRSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MLRSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Kelly ensures the Winslow Capital growth equity process is fully executed by all Portfolio Managers and Analysts. Further, Mr. Kelly sets the macroeconomic framework and investment roadmaps for all of Winslow Capital’s products. On the U.S. Large Cap Growth product, he is responsible for portfolio construction and operates as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Kelly is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Kelly joined Winslow Capital Management in 1999 as Managing Director responsible for research and portfolio management. Prior to that, he was co-head of the technology research team at Investment Advisers, Inc. in Minneapolis. He also served as an Investment Banker in New York City for Prudential Securities and Salomon Brothers.

Patrick Burton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Mr. Burton is a Portfolio Manager for the suite of U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategies with responsibilities in portfolio construction and stock selection. He also serves as a senior Information Technology sector specialist and leverages his expertise in analyzing both potential technology investments and trends within the ever-changing technology landscape. Mr. Burton is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Burton joined Winslow Capital Management in 2010 as a Managing Director/Analyst responsible for the Technology sector. Prior to that, he was Senior Equity Research Analyst for Thrivent Asset Management in Minneapolis. He also served as a Managing Director for Citigroup Investments.

Peter Dlugosch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Dlugosch is a Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategy. His primary role is risk management. He leverages his extensive quantitative, trading and analytical experience to help manage portfolio and stock risk and assist with new idea generation. He works closely with the Team to optimize position sizes through his holistic understanding of the entire portfolio in context of the overall market and is actively involved in position sizing, macro updates, new idea generation and risk management. Mr. Dlugosch joined Winslow Capital in 2013 as an equity trader. Prior to that he was an executive director, Institutional Equity Sales & Trading at UBS Investment Bank in Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

