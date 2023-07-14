Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
27.5%
1 yr return
1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
Net Assets
$12.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.3%
Expense Ratio 1.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 5.00%
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large capitalization companies, which are companies having a market capitalization in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. Typically, Winslow Capital Management, LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, invests substantially all of the Fund's investable assets in domestic securities. However, the Fund is permitted to invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.
Investment Process: The Fund invests in those companies that the Subadvisor believes will provide an opportunity for achieving superior portfolio returns (i.e., returns in excess of the returns of the average stock mutual fund) over the long term. The Subadvisor seeks to invest in companies that have the potential for above-average future earnings and cash flow growth with management focused on shareholder value.
When purchasing stocks for the Fund, the Subadvisor looks for companies typically having some or all of the following attributes: addressing markets with growth opportunities; leads or gains in market share; identifiable and sustainable competitive advantages; managed by a team that can perpetuate the firm's competitive advantages; high, and preferably rising, returns on invested capital; deploys excess cash flow to enhance shareholder return; and demonstrates sound corporate governance. As part of its qualitative assessment of each potential investment, the Subadvisor evaluates the company’s non-financial performance among certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. The Subadvisor then determines which ESG factors may be material to a company’s future financial performance. This involves an evaluation of how the company integrates particular ESG risks and opportunities into its corporate strategy through, for example, improving governance practices, aligning management team incentives and increasing transparency into its ESG practices. The Subadvisor may give consideration to ESG factors including, but not limited to, impact on or from climate change, natural resource use, waste management practices, human capital management, product safety, supply chain management, corporate governance, business ethics and advocacy for governmental policy.
ESG factors are evaluated by the Subadvisor based on data provided by independent ESG research vendors. The evaluation of ESG factors is integrated as one of several aspects of the Subadvisor’s investment process and the Subadvisor does not forgo potential investments strictly based on the evaluation of ESG factors.
The Subadvisor takes a "bottom-up" investment approach when selecting investments. This means it bases investment decisions on company specific factors, not general economic conditions.
Under normal market conditions, the Subadvisor employs a sell discipline pursuant to which it may sell some or all of its position in a stock when a stock becomes fully valued, the fundamental business prospects are deteriorating, or the position exceeds limits set by the Subadvisor.
|Period
|MLABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|53.04%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|91.56%
|3 Yr
|-12.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|92.57%
|5 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|95.16%
|10 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|94.26%
* Annualized
|2022
|-45.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|90.83%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|90.64%
|2020
|8.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|49.34%
|2019
|3.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|90.03%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|86.38%
|YTD
|27.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|50.90%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|87.30%
|3 Yr
|-12.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|92.47%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|88.21%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|72.93%
* Annualized
|2022
|-45.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|90.83%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|90.64%
|2020
|8.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|49.34%
|2019
|3.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|90.03%
|2018
|0.6%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|6.76%
|MLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLABX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.4 B
|189 K
|222 B
|14.46%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|3509
|67.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.52 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|16.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.29%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|70.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLABX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.54%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|23.28%
|Cash
|0.46%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|73.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|40.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|45.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|37.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|37.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLABX % Rank
|Technology
|32.77%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|62.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.43%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|9.92%
|Healthcare
|14.22%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|34.59%
|Financial Services
|11.06%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|32.05%
|Communication Services
|6.78%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|80.00%
|Consumer Defense
|4.99%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|31.48%
|Industrials
|4.30%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|70.74%
|Basic Materials
|2.20%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|27.30%
|Real Estate
|1.24%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|46.64%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|55.66%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|70.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLABX % Rank
|US
|95.06%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|47.95%
|Non US
|4.48%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|38.61%
|MLABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.84%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|8.85%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|MLABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|5.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|0.74%
|MLABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MLABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|76.09%
|MLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLABX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|45.43%
|MLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLABX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.42%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|95.64%
|MLABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2019
|$1.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.005
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2005
16.6
16.6%
As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Kelly ensures the Winslow Capital growth equity process is fully executed by all Portfolio Managers and Analysts. Further, Mr. Kelly sets the macroeconomic framework and investment roadmaps for all of Winslow Capital’s products. On the U.S. Large Cap Growth product, he is responsible for portfolio construction and operates as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Kelly is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Kelly joined Winslow Capital Management in 1999 as Managing Director responsible for research and portfolio management. Prior to that, he was co-head of the technology research team at Investment Advisers, Inc. in Minneapolis. He also served as an Investment Banker in New York City for Prudential Securities and Salomon Brothers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2013
9.17
9.2%
Mr. Burton is a Portfolio Manager for the suite of U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategies with responsibilities in portfolio construction and stock selection. He also serves as a senior Information Technology sector specialist and leverages his expertise in analyzing both potential technology investments and trends within the ever-changing technology landscape. Mr. Burton is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Burton joined Winslow Capital Management in 2010 as a Managing Director/Analyst responsible for the Technology sector. Prior to that, he was Senior Equity Research Analyst for Thrivent Asset Management in Minneapolis. He also served as a Managing Director for Citigroup Investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Dlugosch is a Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategy. His primary role is risk management. He leverages his extensive quantitative, trading and analytical experience to help manage portfolio and stock risk and assist with new idea generation. He works closely with the Team to optimize position sizes through his holistic understanding of the entire portfolio in context of the overall market and is actively involved in position sizing, macro updates, new idea generation and risk management. Mr. Dlugosch joined Winslow Capital in 2013 as an equity trader. Prior to that he was an executive director, Institutional Equity Sales & Trading at UBS Investment Bank in Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
