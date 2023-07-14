Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$2.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.8%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JDPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|70.87%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|57.22%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|76.61%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|70.00%
|10 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|94.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|JDPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|28.46%
|2021
|3.1%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|88.24%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|74.11%
|2019
|6.2%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|15.45%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|73.28%
|Period
|JDPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|67.19%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|53.14%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|76.55%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|50.71%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|47.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|JDPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|28.46%
|2021
|3.1%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|88.24%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|74.11%
|2019
|6.2%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|15.45%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|35.06%
|JDPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.49 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|25.13%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|9
|2354
|52.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|570 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|25.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.82%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|48.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.01%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|71.13%
|Cash
|2.99%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|29.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|95.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|95.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|95.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|95.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDPAX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.19%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|36.75%
|Financial Services
|15.02%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|82.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.51%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|44.62%
|Healthcare
|10.99%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|35.17%
|Technology
|10.26%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|32.81%
|Real Estate
|8.34%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|42.78%
|Basic Materials
|7.81%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|22.57%
|Energy
|6.31%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|60.10%
|Communication Services
|5.28%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|22.83%
|Utilities
|5.23%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|60.10%
|Consumer Defense
|2.06%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|92.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDPAX % Rank
|US
|93.74%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|55.38%
|Non US
|3.27%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|50.66%
|JDPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|55.50%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|15.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|JDPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|46.81%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JDPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JDPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|45.66%
|JDPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.87%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|97.65%
|JDPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JDPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.76%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|49.87%
|JDPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.478
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2013
9.17
9.2%
Kevin Preloger is Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. He was a Portfolio Manager at Perkins. He joined Perkins in 2002 as a research analyst covering the financial services sector. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Value strategy in 2006 and became sole portfolio manager in 2018. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Value strategy in 2013 and the SMID Cap Value strategy in 2017. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked as an analyst at ABN AMRO/LaSalle Bank Wealth Management and covered the financial services and technology sectors during his five-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Preloger received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2015
7.21
7.2%
Justin Tugman, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. Mr. Tugman joined Perkins, an affiliate of Janus Capital, in June 2004. Mr. Tugman has co-managed the Small Cap Value strategy since 2009, the Mid Cap Value strategy since 2015 and the SMID Cap Value strategy since 2017. Mr. Tugman served as a research analyst through 2012, covering the energy and utility sectors upon joining Perkins in 2004. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked at Simmons & Company International as an analyst covering the energy sector during his four-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Tugman received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tulane University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
