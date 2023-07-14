Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund

JDPAX | Fund

$15.91

$2.49 B

0.87%

$0.14

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$2.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JDPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Preloger

Fund Description

JDPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -10.8% 26.2% 70.87%
1 Yr 5.4% -29.4% 26.4% 57.22%
3 Yr 5.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 76.61%
5 Yr -1.5%* -14.9% 42.0% 70.00%
10 Yr -4.3%* -8.0% 20.5% 94.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -41.6% 42.6% 28.46%
2021 3.1% -23.5% 23.2% 88.24%
2020 -0.8% -8.6% 93.7% 74.11%
2019 6.2% -2.6% 7.5% 15.45%
2018 -5.6% -8.8% 3.8% 73.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -19.1% 22.1% 67.19%
1 Yr 5.4% -29.4% 36.6% 53.14%
3 Yr 5.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 76.55%
5 Yr 1.3%* -13.5% 42.0% 50.71%
10 Yr 5.0%* -3.7% 21.6% 47.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -41.6% 42.6% 28.46%
2021 3.1% -23.5% 23.2% 88.24%
2020 -0.8% -8.6% 93.7% 74.11%
2019 6.2% -2.6% 7.5% 15.45%
2018 -2.9% -7.6% 3.8% 35.06%

NAV & Total Return History

JDPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JDPAX Category Low Category High JDPAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.49 B 504 K 30.4 B 25.13%
Number of Holdings 78 9 2354 52.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 570 M 129 K 9.16 B 25.98%
Weighting of Top 10 21.82% 5.3% 99.9% 48.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Public Storage 2.78%
  2. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd 2.55%
  3. Maxim Integrated Products Inc 2.52%
  4. Fox Corp Class B 2.51%
  5. Equity Commonwealth 2.50%
  6. Globe Life Inc 2.46%
  7. Lamar Advertising Co Class A 2.45%
  8. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings 2.44%
  9. Coterra Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 2.39%
  10. Evergy Inc 2.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JDPAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.01% 85.69% 100.65% 71.13%
Cash 		2.99% -0.65% 14.30% 29.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 95.01%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 95.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 95.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 95.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDPAX % Rank
Industrials 		17.19% 0.00% 29.02% 36.75%
Financial Services 		15.02% 0.00% 60.11% 82.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.51% 0.00% 29.62% 44.62%
Healthcare 		10.99% 0.00% 32.47% 35.17%
Technology 		10.26% 0.00% 30.07% 32.81%
Real Estate 		8.34% 0.00% 40.74% 42.78%
Basic Materials 		7.81% 0.00% 23.88% 22.57%
Energy 		6.31% 0.00% 29.17% 60.10%
Communication Services 		5.28% 0.00% 19.80% 22.83%
Utilities 		5.23% 0.00% 24.69% 60.10%
Consumer Defense 		2.06% 0.00% 33.79% 92.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDPAX % Rank
US 		93.74% 55.79% 100.30% 55.38%
Non US 		3.27% 0.00% 36.04% 50.66%

JDPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JDPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 16.27% 55.50%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.20% 15.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 65.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

JDPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 46.81%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JDPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JDPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 227.00% 45.66%

JDPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JDPAX Category Low Category High JDPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.87% 0.00% 8.88% 97.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JDPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JDPAX Category Low Category High JDPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.76% -1.84% 4.73% 49.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JDPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JDPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Preloger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Kevin Preloger is Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. He was a Portfolio Manager at Perkins. He joined Perkins in 2002 as a research analyst covering the financial services sector. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Value strategy in 2006 and became sole portfolio manager in 2018. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Value strategy in 2013 and the SMID Cap Value strategy in 2017. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked as an analyst at ABN AMRO/LaSalle Bank Wealth Management and covered the financial services and technology sectors during his five-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Preloger received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Northwestern University.

Justin Tugman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2015

7.21

7.2%

Justin Tugman, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. Mr. Tugman joined Perkins, an affiliate of Janus Capital, in June 2004. Mr. Tugman has co-managed the Small Cap Value strategy since 2009, the Mid Cap Value strategy since 2015 and the SMID Cap Value strategy since 2017. Mr. Tugman served as a research analyst through 2012, covering the energy and utility sectors upon joining Perkins in 2004. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked at Simmons & Company International as an analyst covering the energy sector during his four-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Tugman received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tulane University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

