Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$2.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.8%
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JMVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|67.19%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|60.37%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|77.15%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|71.67%
|10 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|97.38%
* Annualized
|JMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.49 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|24.08%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|9
|2354
|49.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|570 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|24.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.82%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|47.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.01%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|70.08%
|Cash
|2.99%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|28.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|21.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|22.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|19.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|22.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMVAX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.19%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|35.70%
|Financial Services
|15.02%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|81.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.51%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|43.57%
|Healthcare
|10.99%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|34.12%
|Technology
|10.26%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|31.76%
|Real Estate
|8.34%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|41.47%
|Basic Materials
|7.81%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|21.52%
|Energy
|6.31%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|59.06%
|Communication Services
|5.28%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|21.78%
|Utilities
|5.23%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|59.06%
|Consumer Defense
|2.06%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|91.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMVAX % Rank
|US
|93.74%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|54.33%
|Non US
|3.27%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|49.61%
|JMVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|85.25%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|13.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|JMVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JMVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JMVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|44.51%
|JMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.25%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|53.79%
|JMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.13%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|25.86%
|JMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.738
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2013
9.17
9.2%
Kevin Preloger is Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. He was a Portfolio Manager at Perkins. He joined Perkins in 2002 as a research analyst covering the financial services sector. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Value strategy in 2006 and became sole portfolio manager in 2018. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Value strategy in 2013 and the SMID Cap Value strategy in 2017. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked as an analyst at ABN AMRO/LaSalle Bank Wealth Management and covered the financial services and technology sectors during his five-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Preloger received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2015
7.21
7.2%
Justin Tugman, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. Mr. Tugman joined Perkins, an affiliate of Janus Capital, in June 2004. Mr. Tugman has co-managed the Small Cap Value strategy since 2009, the Mid Cap Value strategy since 2015 and the SMID Cap Value strategy since 2017. Mr. Tugman served as a research analyst through 2012, covering the energy and utility sectors upon joining Perkins in 2004. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked at Simmons & Company International as an analyst covering the energy sector during his four-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Tugman received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tulane University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
