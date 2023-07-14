Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$2.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JDPNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Preloger

Fund Description

JDPNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -10.8% 26.2% 66.67%
1 Yr 5.2% -29.4% 26.4% 60.63%
3 Yr 5.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 77.96%
5 Yr -1.7%* -14.9% 42.0% 72.78%
10 Yr -4.6%* -8.0% 20.5% 98.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -41.6% 42.6% 31.12%
2021 2.9% -23.5% 23.2% 89.57%
2020 -0.8% -8.6% 93.7% 74.39%
2019 6.2% -2.6% 7.5% 16.01%
2018 -5.6% -8.8% 3.8% 78.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -19.1% 22.1% 63.25%
1 Yr 5.2% -29.4% 36.6% 56.54%
3 Yr 5.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 77.90%
5 Yr 1.2%* -13.5% 42.0% 52.71%
10 Yr 5.2%* -3.7% 21.6% 40.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -41.6% 42.6% 31.12%
2021 2.9% -23.5% 23.2% 89.57%
2020 -0.8% -8.6% 93.7% 74.39%
2019 6.2% -2.6% 7.5% 16.01%
2018 -2.8% -7.6% 3.8% 31.03%

NAV & Total Return History

JDPNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JDPNX Category Low Category High JDPNX % Rank
Net Assets 2.49 B 504 K 30.4 B 24.61%
Number of Holdings 78 9 2354 49.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 570 M 129 K 9.16 B 25.46%
Weighting of Top 10 21.82% 5.3% 99.9% 48.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Public Storage 2.78%
  2. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd 2.55%
  3. Maxim Integrated Products Inc 2.52%
  4. Fox Corp Class B 2.51%
  5. Equity Commonwealth 2.50%
  6. Globe Life Inc 2.46%
  7. Lamar Advertising Co Class A 2.45%
  8. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings 2.44%
  9. Coterra Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 2.39%
  10. Evergy Inc 2.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JDPNX % Rank
Stocks 		97.01% 85.69% 100.65% 70.60%
Cash 		2.99% -0.65% 14.30% 29.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 21.52%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 22.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 20.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 22.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDPNX % Rank
Industrials 		17.19% 0.00% 29.02% 36.22%
Financial Services 		15.02% 0.00% 60.11% 82.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.51% 0.00% 29.62% 44.09%
Healthcare 		10.99% 0.00% 32.47% 34.65%
Technology 		10.26% 0.00% 30.07% 32.28%
Real Estate 		8.34% 0.00% 40.74% 41.99%
Basic Materials 		7.81% 0.00% 23.88% 22.05%
Energy 		6.31% 0.00% 29.17% 59.58%
Communication Services 		5.28% 0.00% 19.80% 22.31%
Utilities 		5.23% 0.00% 24.69% 59.58%
Consumer Defense 		2.06% 0.00% 33.79% 91.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDPNX % Rank
US 		93.74% 55.79% 100.30% 54.86%
Non US 		3.27% 0.00% 36.04% 50.13%

JDPNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JDPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.01% 16.27% 90.08%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.20% 14.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

JDPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JDPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JDPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 227.00% 45.09%

JDPNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JDPNX Category Low Category High JDPNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.36% 0.00% 8.88% 54.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JDPNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JDPNX Category Low Category High JDPNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -1.84% 4.73% 22.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JDPNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JDPNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Preloger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Kevin Preloger is Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. He was a Portfolio Manager at Perkins. He joined Perkins in 2002 as a research analyst covering the financial services sector. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Value strategy in 2006 and became sole portfolio manager in 2018. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Value strategy in 2013 and the SMID Cap Value strategy in 2017. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked as an analyst at ABN AMRO/LaSalle Bank Wealth Management and covered the financial services and technology sectors during his five-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Preloger received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Northwestern University.

Justin Tugman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2015

7.21

7.2%

Justin Tugman, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. Mr. Tugman joined Perkins, an affiliate of Janus Capital, in June 2004. Mr. Tugman has co-managed the Small Cap Value strategy since 2009, the Mid Cap Value strategy since 2015 and the SMID Cap Value strategy since 2017. Mr. Tugman served as a research analyst through 2012, covering the energy and utility sectors upon joining Perkins in 2004. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked at Simmons & Company International as an analyst covering the energy sector during his four-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Tugman received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tulane University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

