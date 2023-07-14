Home
ICAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds The Investment Company of America®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald O'Neal

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends. The fund’s equity investments are generally limited to securities of companies that are included on its eligible list. Securities are added to, or deleted from, the eligible list based upon a number of factors, such as the fund’s investment objectives and policies, whether a company is deemed to be an established company of sufficient quality and a company’s dividend payment prospects. Although the fund focuses on investments in medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size. In the selection of common stocks and other securities for investment, potential for capital appreciation and future dividends are given more weight than current yield.

The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

ICAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.8% -14.3% 35.6% 42.49%
1 Yr 17.7% -34.9% 38.6% 11.40%
3 Yr 7.3%* -27.8% 93.5% 38.05%
5 Yr 3.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 46.40%
10 Yr 3.2%* -18.8% 37.4% 50.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -56.3% 28.9% 41.08%
2021 8.0% -20.5% 152.6% 50.39%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 45.58%
2019 3.9% -8.3% 8.9% 82.58%
2018 -3.4% -13.5% 12.6% 64.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.8% -20.5% 35.6% 37.99%
1 Yr 17.7% -34.9% 40.3% 6.64%
3 Yr 7.3%* -27.8% 93.5% 37.68%
5 Yr 4.9%* -29.8% 97.2% 39.84%
10 Yr 8.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 25.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -56.3% 28.9% 41.16%
2021 8.0% -20.5% 152.6% 50.86%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 45.50%
2019 3.9% -8.3% 8.9% 82.58%
2018 -1.3% -10.9% 12.6% 34.96%

NAV & Total Return History

ICAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICAFX Category Low Category High ICAFX % Rank
Net Assets 111 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 5.36%
Number of Holdings 200 2 4154 35.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.8 B 288 K 270 B 3.92%
Weighting of Top 10 38.28% 1.8% 106.2% 24.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.56%
  2. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.84%
  3. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.84%
  4. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.84%
  5. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.84%
  6. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.84%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.84%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.84%
  9. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.84%
  10. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICAFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.74% 0.00% 130.24% 95.77%
Cash 		5.71% -102.29% 100.00% 5.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.42% 0.00% 1.57% 4.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.13% 0.00% 5.54% 3.55%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 89.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 88.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICAFX % Rank
Technology 		20.78% 0.00% 48.94% 71.21%
Communication Services 		12.51% 0.00% 27.94% 7.96%
Industrials 		11.83% 0.00% 29.90% 20.98%
Healthcare 		11.66% 0.00% 60.70% 87.98%
Financial Services 		10.87% 0.00% 55.59% 90.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.35% 0.00% 30.33% 69.98%
Consumer Defense 		6.91% 0.00% 47.71% 46.94%
Energy 		6.37% 0.00% 41.64% 11.64%
Basic Materials 		3.90% 0.00% 25.70% 22.97%
Utilities 		3.81% 0.00% 20.91% 15.85%
Real Estate 		2.01% 0.00% 31.91% 71.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICAFX % Rank
US 		82.83% 0.00% 127.77% 91.25%
Non US 		10.91% 0.00% 32.38% 11.02%

ICAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.01% 49.27% 81.40%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 2.00% 22.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.85% 34.81%

Sales Fees

ICAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 496.00% 44.40%

ICAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICAFX Category Low Category High ICAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.00% 24.06% 27.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICAFX Category Low Category High ICAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.49% -54.00% 6.06% 5.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald O'Neal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 1992

30.27

30.3%

Donald D. O’Neal is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 36 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered chemical, environmental service and aerospace & defense companies. Don holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from University of California, Los Angeles graduating summa cum laude. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Don is based in San Francisco.

James Lovelace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 1992

30.27

30.3%

James B. Lovelace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 40 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jim covered beverages & tobacco, restaurants & lodging, household products and personal care companies. Jim began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.

Christopher Buchbinder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Christopher D. Buchbinder is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. telecommunication services, autos, and auto parts & equipment companies. He began his career as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from Brown University graduating cum laude. Chris is based in San Francisco.

Grant Cambridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2014

8.25

8.3%

Grant L. Cambridge is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered insurance, airlines, air freight, home builders, asset managers and software companies, as well as small- and mid-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, he worked for BTM Capital, a subsidiary of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Boston.

Martin Romo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Martin Romo is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is president of Capital Research Company, Inc. and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. Martin has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 29 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered the global chemicals industry, mortgage and consumer financials, and select conglomerate companies. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of California, Berkeley.

Aline Avzaradel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Aline Avzaradel is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity analyst, she covers U.S. insurance companies. She has 19 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, her coverage included the apparel industry, nonalcoholic beverages and packaged food companies. Prior to joining Capital, Aline was an investment banking analyst with Morgan Stanley in New York. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics from Barnard College graduating summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Aline is based in San Francisco.

Martin Jacobs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Martin Jacobs is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 21 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. industrials, machinery and electrical equipment companies. Before joining Capital, Martin was an executive director and senior investment analyst at Brinson Partners, Inc. in Chicago and an industry analyst at Security Pacific Merchant Bank in New York. He was also a research analyst at the Wharton Center for Applied Research, Inc.

James Terrile

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

James Terrile is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care supplies & equipment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to joining Capital, James was an equity research analyst for Gabelli Asset Management Company in New York.

Jessica Spaly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Jessica C. Spaly is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, she covers U.S. retailing and e-commerce companies. She has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Prior to joining Capital, Jessica was a private equity analyst for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and an analyst in mergers and acquisitions for Morgan Stanley. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, graduating with high distinction as a Baker Scholar, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard College graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Jessica is based in San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

