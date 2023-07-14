Aline Avzaradel is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity analyst, she covers U.S. insurance companies. She has 19 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, her coverage included the apparel industry, nonalcoholic beverages and packaged food companies. Prior to joining Capital, Aline was an investment banking analyst with Morgan Stanley in New York. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics from Barnard College graduating summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Aline is based in San Francisco.