Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.8%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$111 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.3%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends. The fund’s equity investments are generally limited to securities of companies that are included on its eligible list. Securities are added to, or deleted from, the eligible list based upon a number of factors, such as the fund’s investment objectives and policies, whether a company is deemed to be an established company of sufficient quality and a company’s dividend payment prospects. Although the fund focuses on investments in medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size. In the selection of common stocks and other securities for investment, potential for capital appreciation and future dividends are given more weight than current yield.
The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|AIVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|42.72%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|9.59%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|36.95%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|46.77%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|50.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|41.31%
|2021
|8.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|50.16%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|45.26%
|2019
|3.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|82.24%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|64.24%
|Period
|AIVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|38.29%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|6.64%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|36.55%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|40.49%
|10 Yr
|8.7%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|25.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|41.39%
|2021
|8.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|50.62%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|45.17%
|2019
|3.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|82.24%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|37.00%
|AIVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIVSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|111 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|4.46%
|Number of Holdings
|200
|2
|4154
|34.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.8 B
|288 K
|270 B
|3.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.28%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|23.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIVSX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.74%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|94.87%
|Cash
|5.71%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|4.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|3.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.13%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|2.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|61.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|60.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIVSX % Rank
|Technology
|20.78%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|70.29%
|Communication Services
|12.51%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|7.04%
|Industrials
|11.83%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|20.06%
|Healthcare
|11.66%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|87.06%
|Financial Services
|10.87%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|89.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.35%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|68.84%
|Consumer Defense
|6.91%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|45.71%
|Energy
|6.37%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|10.64%
|Basic Materials
|3.90%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|22.05%
|Utilities
|3.81%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|14.93%
|Real Estate
|2.01%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|70.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIVSX % Rank
|US
|82.83%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|90.34%
|Non US
|10.91%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|10.11%
|AIVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|70.06%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|20.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|28.66%
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|1.56%
|AIVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|26.75%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AIVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|43.15%
|AIVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIVSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.28%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|30.70%
|AIVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AIVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIVSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|14.80%
|AIVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2017
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2017
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2017
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2013
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2013
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2012
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2012
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2010
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2010
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2010
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2009
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2009
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2009
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2008
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2008
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2008
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2007
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2007
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2007
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2006
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2006
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2006
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2005
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2005
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2005
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2004
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2004
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2004
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2004
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2003
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2003
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2003
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2002
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2002
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2002
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2002
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2001
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2001
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2001
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2001
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2000
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2000
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2000
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2000
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 1999
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 1999
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 1999
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 1999
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 1998
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 1998
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 1998
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 1998
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 1997
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 1997
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 1997
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 1997
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 1996
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 1996
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 1995
|$0.019
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 05, 1995
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 1995
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 1995
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 1994
|$0.039
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 06, 1994
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 1994
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 1994
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 1993
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 1993
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 1992
|$0.029
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 08, 1992
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 1992
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 1992
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1991
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 1991
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 1991
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 1990
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 1992
30.27
30.3%
James B. Lovelace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 40 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jim covered beverages & tobacco, restaurants & lodging, household products and personal care companies. Jim began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 1992
30.27
30.3%
Donald D. O’Neal is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 36 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered chemical, environmental service and aerospace & defense companies. Don holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from University of California, Los Angeles graduating summa cum laude. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Don is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Christopher D. Buchbinder is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. telecommunication services, autos, and auto parts & equipment companies. He began his career as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from Brown University graduating cum laude. Chris is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2014
8.25
8.3%
Grant L. Cambridge is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered insurance, airlines, air freight, home builders, asset managers and software companies, as well as small- and mid-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, he worked for BTM Capital, a subsidiary of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Martin Romo is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is president of Capital Research Company, Inc. and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. Martin has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 29 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered the global chemicals industry, mortgage and consumer financials, and select conglomerate companies. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of California, Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Aline Avzaradel is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity analyst, she covers U.S. insurance companies. She has 19 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, her coverage included the apparel industry, nonalcoholic beverages and packaged food companies. Prior to joining Capital, Aline was an investment banking analyst with Morgan Stanley in New York. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics from Barnard College graduating summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Aline is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Martin Jacobs is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 21 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. industrials, machinery and electrical equipment companies. Before joining Capital, Martin was an executive director and senior investment analyst at Brinson Partners, Inc. in Chicago and an industry analyst at Security Pacific Merchant Bank in New York. He was also a research analyst at the Wharton Center for Applied Research, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
James Terrile is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care supplies & equipment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to joining Capital, James was an equity research analyst for Gabelli Asset Management Company in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Jessica C. Spaly is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, she covers U.S. retailing and e-commerce companies. She has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Prior to joining Capital, Jessica was a private equity analyst for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and an analyst in mergers and acquisitions for Morgan Stanley. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, graduating with high distinction as a Baker Scholar, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard College graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Jessica is based in San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
