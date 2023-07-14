Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds U.S. Government Securities Fund®

FAOOX | Fund

$48.17

$21.7 B

1.51%

$0.73

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.8%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$21.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FAOOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds U.S. Government Securities Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Fergus MacDonald

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends. The fund’s equity investments are generally limited to securities of companies that are included on its eligible list. Securities are added to, or deleted from, the eligible list based upon a number of factors, such as the fund’s investment objectives and policies, whether a company is deemed to be an established company of sufficient quality and a company’s dividend payment prospects. Although the fund focuses on investments in medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size. In the selection of common stocks and other securities for investment, potential for capital appreciation and future dividends are given more weight than current yield.

The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

FAOOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.8% -24.0% 16.8% 0.40%
1 Yr 17.7% -7.1% 17.7% 0.40%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 5.2% 17.03%
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 3.1% 14.60%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.8% 25.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -22.8% 1.0% 98.81%
2021 8.0% -18.7% 8.0% 0.40%
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.8% -24.0% 16.8% 0.40%
1 Yr 17.7% -7.8% 17.7% 0.40%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 3.9% 17.03%
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 2.4% 7.30%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.7% 23.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -22.8% 1.0% 98.81%
2021 8.0% -18.7% 8.0% 0.40%
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FAOOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAOOX Category Low Category High FAOOX % Rank
Net Assets 21.7 B 10.8 M 27.3 B 2.16%
Number of Holdings 590 2 14187 25.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.55 B -37.3 M 9.54 B 2.55%
Weighting of Top 10 28.88% 5.9% 100.0% 72.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 10.63%
  2. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 6.36%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 5.36%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 4.51%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 4.32%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.148% 3.91%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.87%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 3.80%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.754% 3.61%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAOOX % Rank
Bonds 		97.30% 0.00% 134.21% 41.70%
Cash 		2.70% -34.21% 38.56% 49.79%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 21.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 11.91%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 13.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 14.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAOOX % Rank
Government 		59.59% 0.00% 100.00% 19.66%
Securitized 		22.72% 0.00% 99.79% 79.49%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.62% -29.63% 35.24% 16.24%
Corporate 		0.07% 0.00% 57.23% 21.79%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 17.52%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.24% 26.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAOOX % Rank
US 		97.30% 0.00% 134.21% 39.15%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 30.64%

FAOOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.03% 2.20% 76.29%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 0.85% 15.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.45% 9.09%

Sales Fees

FAOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

FAOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.35% 948.00% N/A

FAOOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAOOX Category Low Category High FAOOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.51% 0.00% 12.72% 95.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAOOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAOOX Category Low Category High FAOOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -0.80% 2.96% 27.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAOOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FAOOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Fergus MacDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2009

12.59

12.6%

Fergus N. MacDonald is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst covering mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining Capital, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. and an associate in the derivative products group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Fergus was a consultant and actuary at Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow in London.

Ritchie Tuazon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2015

7.35

7.4%

Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.

David Betanzos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2015

7.35

7.4%

David J. Betanzos is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered mortgage-backed securities. He joined the investment industry in 2000 and has been with Capital Group since 2002. Prior to joining Capital, he was a portfolio strategist with Payden & Rygel Investment Management. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. David is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

