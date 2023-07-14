Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
16.8%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$21.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.9%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund invests primarily in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends. The fund’s equity investments are generally limited to securities of companies that are included on its eligible list. Securities are added to, or deleted from, the eligible list based upon a number of factors, such as the fund’s investment objectives and policies, whether a company is deemed to be an established company of sufficient quality and a company’s dividend payment prospects. Although the fund focuses on investments in medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size. In the selection of common stocks and other securities for investment, potential for capital appreciation and future dividends are given more weight than current yield.
The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|FAOOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|0.40%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|0.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|17.03%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|14.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|25.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAOOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|98.81%
|2021
|8.0%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|0.40%
|2020
|N/A
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|FAOOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAOOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.7 B
|10.8 M
|27.3 B
|2.16%
|Number of Holdings
|590
|2
|14187
|25.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.55 B
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|2.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.88%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|72.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAOOX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.30%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|41.70%
|Cash
|2.70%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|49.79%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|11.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|13.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|14.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAOOX % Rank
|Government
|59.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.66%
|Securitized
|22.72%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|79.49%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.62%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|16.24%
|Corporate
|0.07%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|21.79%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|17.52%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|26.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAOOX % Rank
|US
|97.30%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|39.15%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.64%
|FAOOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|76.29%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|15.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|9.09%
|FAOOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|FAOOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAOOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.35%
|948.00%
|N/A
|FAOOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAOOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.51%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|95.26%
|FAOOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FAOOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAOOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.04%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|27.71%
|FAOOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2009
12.59
12.6%
Fergus N. MacDonald is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst covering mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining Capital, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. and an associate in the derivative products group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Fergus was a consultant and actuary at Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2015
7.35
7.4%
Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2015
7.35
7.4%
David J. Betanzos is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered mortgage-backed securities. He joined the investment industry in 2000 and has been with Capital Group since 2002. Prior to joining Capital, he was a portfolio strategist with Payden & Rygel Investment Management. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. David is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.43
|7.35
