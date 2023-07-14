Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks covering a broad range of industries, companies and market capitalizations that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), believes exhibit long-term growth potential. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, but tends to focus on mid to large capitalization stocks. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. The Fund may trade securities actively. Wellington Management uses fundamental analysis to identify companies with accelerating operating characteristics for purchase. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.