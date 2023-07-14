Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

The Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
HGOCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.95 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HGOYX) Primary A (HGOAX) C (HGOCX) Inst (HGOIX) Retirement (HGOTX) Retirement (HGORX) Retirement (HGOSX) Retirement (HGOVX) Other (HGOFX)
HGOCX (Mutual Fund)

The Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.95 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HGOYX) Primary A (HGOAX) C (HGOCX) Inst (HGOIX) Retirement (HGOTX) Retirement (HGORX) Retirement (HGOSX) Retirement (HGOVX) Other (HGOFX)
HGOCX (Mutual Fund)

The Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.95 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HGOYX) Primary A (HGOAX) C (HGOCX) Inst (HGOIX) Retirement (HGOTX) Retirement (HGORX) Retirement (HGOSX) Retirement (HGOVX) Other (HGOFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund

HGOCX | Fund

$9.95

$4.81 B

0.00%

1.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

32.3%

1 yr return

30.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-25.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-21.1%

Net Assets

$4.81 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund

HGOCX | Fund

$9.95

$4.81 B

0.00%

1.83%

HGOCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -25.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -21.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 19, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mario Abularach

HGOCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.3% -41.7% 64.0% 27.12%
1 Yr 30.2% -46.2% 77.9% 4.19%
3 Yr -25.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 99.23%
5 Yr -21.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 99.18%
10 Yr -10.0%* -16.8% 19.6% 98.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.5% -85.9% 81.6% 64.63%
2021 -27.0% -31.0% 26.7% 99.83%
2020 5.5% -13.0% 34.8% 76.76%
2019 3.2% -6.0% 10.6% 91.03%
2018 -9.3% -15.9% 2.0% 99.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HGOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.3% -41.7% 64.0% 25.72%
1 Yr 30.2% -46.2% 77.9% 3.70%
3 Yr -25.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 99.22%
5 Yr -21.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 99.25%
10 Yr -5.4%* -16.8% 19.7% 97.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HGOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.5% -85.9% 81.6% 64.63%
2021 -27.0% -31.0% 26.7% 99.83%
2020 5.5% -13.0% 34.8% 76.76%
2019 3.2% -6.0% 10.6% 91.12%
2018 -9.3% -15.9% 3.1% 99.81%

NAV & Total Return History

HGOCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HGOCX Category Low Category High HGOCX % Rank
Net Assets 4.81 B 189 K 222 B 27.20%
Number of Holdings 62 2 3509 50.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.17 B -1.37 M 104 B 30.59%
Weighting of Top 10 41.47% 11.4% 116.5% 73.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 8.02%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 7.91%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.85%
  4. Apple Inc 4.75%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.00%
  6. Tesla Inc 3.99%
  7. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.69%
  8. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 3.32%
  9. Arista Networks Inc 3.09%
  10. Workday Inc Class A 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HGOCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.82% 50.26% 104.50% 74.94%
Cash 		2.32% -10.83% 49.73% 31.00%
Other 		0.52% -2.66% 17.15% 8.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.34% 0.00% 4.41% 3.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 51.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 50.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGOCX % Rank
Technology 		30.03% 0.00% 65.70% 70.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		23.78% 0.00% 62.57% 8.08%
Communication Services 		19.94% 0.00% 66.40% 4.95%
Healthcare 		12.86% 0.00% 39.76% 47.57%
Financial Services 		6.02% 0.00% 43.06% 79.39%
Industrials 		3.27% 0.00% 30.65% 80.46%
Real Estate 		2.75% 0.00% 16.05% 19.62%
Basic Materials 		1.34% 0.00% 18.91% 46.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 65.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 77.49%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 92.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HGOCX % Rank
US 		96.41% 34.69% 100.00% 37.10%
Non US 		0.41% 0.00% 54.22% 83.51%

HGOCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HGOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.83% 0.01% 20.29% 9.40%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 70.08%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

HGOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% 100.00%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 54.07%

Trading Fees

HGOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HGOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 0.00% 316.74% 86.10%

HGOCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HGOCX Category Low Category High HGOCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 57.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HGOCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HGOCX Category Low Category High HGOCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.57% -6.13% 1.75% 97.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HGOCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HGOCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mario Abularach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Mario E. Abularach, CFA, CMT, Senior Vice President, Partner, and Equity Research Analyst, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Mario is an equity research analyst and a member of the Growth Opportunities Team at Wellington Management. He helps manage several of the firm's growth portfolios, and also conducts fundamental analysis and makes buy/sell recommendations to portfolio managers based on his findings and market conditions. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2001, Mario was a research analyst at JLF Asset Management(2000). Before that, he worked as an investment analyst for GTCR Golder Rauner (1997 — 1999). From 1996 to 1997, he worked in the Investment Banking Group at Alex. Brown & Sons in Baltimore, and previously, at Smith Barney in New York (1994 — 1995). Mario received his MBA from Harvard Business School (2001) and his BS in mechanical engineering from Yale University (1994). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and the Chartered Market Technician designations and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, the CFA Institute, and the Market Technicians Association.

Stephen Mortimer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Stephen Mortimer, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Steve is an equity portfolio manager and a member of the Capital Appreciation and Growth Opportunities teams at Wellington Management. His primary responsibility is managing equity multi-cap and mid-cap growth portfolios. He draws on research provided by the firm's regional and global industry analysts as well as his own fundamental analysis. Steve also utilizes his expertise in consumer and technology stocks to support other portfolios managed by the Growth Opportunities Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Steve previously worked at Vinik Asset Management in Boston, where he was an equity analyst responsible for the software and retail sectors (1998 — 2000). Prior to that, he worked as a research analyst at Colonial Management (1997 —1998) and at Standish, Ayer, and Wood (1996). Steve received his MBA from the University of Rochester (Simon, 1997). He also received his BA, cum laude, in economics from the University of Rochester (1995).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×