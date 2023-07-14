Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
33.1%
1 yr return
31.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$4.81 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.5%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 87.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HGOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|24.08%
|1 Yr
|31.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|2.05%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|81.34%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|81.78%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|66.19%
* Annualized
|YTD
|33.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|22.68%
|1 Yr
|31.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|1.81%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|81.09%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|84.35%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|65.45%
* Annualized
|HGOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.81 B
|189 K
|222 B
|26.71%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|2
|3509
|49.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.17 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|30.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.47%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|73.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGOIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.82%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|74.44%
|Cash
|2.32%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|30.50%
|Other
|0.52%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|8.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.34%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|2.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|13.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|12.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGOIX % Rank
|Technology
|30.03%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|69.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|23.78%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|7.58%
|Communication Services
|19.94%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|4.45%
|Healthcare
|12.86%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|47.07%
|Financial Services
|6.02%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|78.90%
|Industrials
|3.27%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|79.97%
|Real Estate
|2.75%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|19.13%
|Basic Materials
|1.34%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|46.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|38.42%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|58.62%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|87.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HGOIX % Rank
|US
|96.41%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|36.60%
|Non US
|0.41%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|82.93%
|HGOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|61.96%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|HGOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HGOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HGOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|85.45%
|HGOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|23.46%
|HGOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HGOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HGOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.56%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|67.85%
|HGOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Mario E. Abularach, CFA, CMT, Senior Vice President, Partner, and Equity Research Analyst, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Mario is an equity research analyst and a member of the Growth Opportunities Team at Wellington Management. He helps manage several of the firm's growth portfolios, and also conducts fundamental analysis and makes buy/sell recommendations to portfolio managers based on his findings and market conditions. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2001, Mario was a research analyst at JLF Asset Management(2000). Before that, he worked as an investment analyst for GTCR Golder Rauner (1997 — 1999). From 1996 to 1997, he worked in the Investment Banking Group at Alex. Brown & Sons in Baltimore, and previously, at Smith Barney in New York (1994 — 1995). Mario received his MBA from Harvard Business School (2001) and his BS in mechanical engineering from Yale University (1994). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and the Chartered Market Technician designations and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, the CFA Institute, and the Market Technicians Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2010
12.26
12.3%
Stephen Mortimer, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Steve is an equity portfolio manager and a member of the Capital Appreciation and Growth Opportunities teams at Wellington Management. His primary responsibility is managing equity multi-cap and mid-cap growth portfolios. He draws on research provided by the firm's regional and global industry analysts as well as his own fundamental analysis. Steve also utilizes his expertise in consumer and technology stocks to support other portfolios managed by the Growth Opportunities Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Steve previously worked at Vinik Asset Management in Boston, where he was an equity analyst responsible for the software and retail sectors (1998 — 2000). Prior to that, he worked as a research analyst at Colonial Management (1997 —1998) and at Standish, Ayer, and Wood (1996). Steve received his MBA from the University of Rochester (Simon, 1997). He also received his BA, cum laude, in economics from the University of Rochester (1995).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
