Stephen Mortimer, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Steve is an equity portfolio manager and a member of the Capital Appreciation and Growth Opportunities teams at Wellington Management. His primary responsibility is managing equity multi-cap and mid-cap growth portfolios. He draws on research provided by the firm's regional and global industry analysts as well as his own fundamental analysis. Steve also utilizes his expertise in consumer and technology stocks to support other portfolios managed by the Growth Opportunities Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Steve previously worked at Vinik Asset Management in Boston, where he was an equity analyst responsible for the software and retail sectors (1998 — 2000). Prior to that, he worked as a research analyst at Colonial Management (1997 —1998) and at Standish, Ayer, and Wood (1996). Steve received his MBA from the University of Rochester (Simon, 1997). He also received his BA, cum laude, in economics from the University of Rochester (1995).