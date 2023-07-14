Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$14.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.1%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HBLYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|90.74%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|74.72%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|40.77%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|27.30%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|18.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|HBLYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|25.17%
|2021
|1.4%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|43.56%
|2020
|1.5%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|55.20%
|2019
|3.6%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|2.53%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|77.81%
|Period
|HBLYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|89.39%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|73.36%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|40.48%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|16.15%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|5.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|HBLYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|25.17%
|2021
|1.4%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|43.56%
|2020
|1.5%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|55.20%
|2019
|3.6%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|3.28%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|47.00%
|HBLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HBLYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.9 B
|130 K
|62.8 B
|1.58%
|Number of Holdings
|1577
|3
|25236
|9.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.52 B
|125 K
|11 B
|15.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.10%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|86.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBLYX % Rank
|Bonds
|47.48%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|81.59%
|Stocks
|47.33%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|9.09%
|Cash
|3.13%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|76.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.85%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|18.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.22%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|38.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|82.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBLYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.84%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|2.98%
|Healthcare
|15.75%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|10.09%
|Consumer Defense
|14.28%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|2.52%
|Industrials
|12.70%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|9.40%
|Utilities
|8.69%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|5.28%
|Technology
|8.28%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|86.93%
|Energy
|7.02%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|21.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.67%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|88.53%
|Real Estate
|3.61%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|68.58%
|Basic Materials
|3.43%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|81.19%
|Communication Services
|2.74%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|92.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBLYX % Rank
|US
|42.21%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|4.56%
|Non US
|5.12%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|78.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBLYX % Rank
|Corporate
|69.10%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|6.38%
|Government
|20.32%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|72.67%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.79%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|83.83%
|Derivative
|4.56%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|19.59%
|Municipal
|0.23%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|54.67%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|93.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBLYX % Rank
|US
|36.12%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|86.56%
|Non US
|11.36%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|26.88%
|HBLYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|54.59%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|71.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|HBLYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HBLYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HBLYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|62.50%
|HBLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HBLYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.15%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|41.22%
|HBLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HBLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HBLYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.31%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|28.08%
|HBLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2006
15.84
15.8%
As a US corporate bond portfolio manager and chair of the US Corporate Bond Strategy Group, Scott manages dedicated US corporate bond portfolios. The US Corporate Bond Strategy Group meets regularly to discuss the outlook and investment strategy for the US dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bond market. It acts as a forum for the review and evaluation of market cycle, sector, industry, and credit quality strategies, as well as individual issuer ideas. It is also responsible for setting the research agenda for the investment-grade corporate credit team. The strategies developed by the group help shape portfolio positioning for dedicated US Corporate Bond Portfolios, as well as the corporate bond holdings in US Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Long, and Intermediate Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2003, Scott worked as a fixed income analyst at State Street Research (2001 – 2003). Before that, he was a fixed income analyst at Eaton Vance Management (1995 – 2001) and a commercial loan officer for the Bank of Boston (1994 – 1995). Scott earned his MBA from the University of Rochester (1994) and his BS in business management from Cornell University (1990). Scott also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2007
14.67
14.7%
W. Michael Reckmeyer, III, CFA, is Senior Managing Director , Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager. Reckmeyer joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. As a member of the Value Team, Mike manages portfolios that have an emphasis on dividend income. Mike's mandate is to focus his research effort on large-capitalization, value-oriented stocks. While his research may include any industry, his primary area of coverage is insurance. Mike began his investment career in 1984 when he worked as an analyst following electrical equipment, aerospace, and pollution control companies (1984 —1986). This experience was followed by eight years at Kemper Financial Services where his research focus included paper and forest products, environmental services, and cable and cellular companies (1986 —1994). He received both his MBA (1984) and his BS in mechanical engineering (1981) from the University of Wisconsin. Mike holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Financial Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 08, 2019
2.81
2.8%
Adam H. Illfelder, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager and joined Wellington in 2005. He has been involved in portfolio management for the equity portion of the Fund since 2017 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2008. He has 23 years of investment management experience. Mr. Illfelder earned his MBA from Northwestern University (Kellogg, 2001) and his BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania (1997). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 08, 2019
2.81
2.8%
Matthew Hand, CFA, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2019 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2004. Mr. Hand joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
